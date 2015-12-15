Xineoh Announces Availability of Annual General Meeting Materials

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 6, 2024) – Xineoh Technologies Inc. (“Xineoh”) announces that due to the Canada postal strike, materials for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting“) being held on Friday, December 20, 2024, are posted under the Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca, on the Company’s website at https://www.xineoh.com, and at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2085. Shareholders may also request copies of the Information Circular with respect to the Meeting by contacting TSX Trust Company at 1-866-600-5869 or email tsxtis@tmx.com.

The Meeting is being held on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 10:00 am (Pacific time) at Suite 2400, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3P3. The matters to be considered and/or voted on at the Meeting are:

to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 and the report of the auditors thereon; to set the number of directors of the Company at four (4) for the ensuing year; to elect Vian Chinner, Abdul Khaleck Ismail, Robert Ferguson and Barnes Cooper as directors of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders; to appoint Smythe LLP, Independent Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

Emails providing a proxy with the voting control number and instructions for voting have been sent by the Company’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, to registered shareholders. Shareholders who do not receive an email from TSX Trust Company with their proxy and voting control number should contact TSX Trust at 1-866-600-5869 or email tsxtis@tmx.com to request their proxy and voting control number.

Non-Objecting Beneficial Shareholders (“NOBOs“) should contact TSX Trust at 1-866-600-5869 or email tsxtis@tmx.com to request their Voting Instruction Form (“VIF“) with voting control number and instructions for voting.

Shareholders may also request their voting control number at:

https://www.tsxtrust.com/t/investor-hub/forms/control-number-for-voting-request.

Copies of the Company’s financial statements and related management discussion & analysis are available on www.sedarplus.ca and if paper copies have been requested but not yet delivered, they will be delivered once the Canada postal strike concludes.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to shareholders during a postal strike as set out in CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931.

About Xineoh Technologies Inc.

https://www.xineoh.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Vian Chinner”

Chief Executive Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232797