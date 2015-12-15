Ynvisible’s CEO Letter to Shareholders: 2024 Achievements and Vision for 2025

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2024) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”), a leader in printed e-paper display solutions, is pleased to share a year-end update from its Chief Executive Officer, reflecting on the Company’s major accomplishments in 2024 and outlining a roadmap for 2025. The full letter follows.

Dear Shareholders,

2024 has been a defining year for Ynvisible, as we transitioned from being an R&D-focused organization to a product-driven company, with real customers, real products, and a clear position in the market. This shift was not only a strategic milestone, but a demonstration of our ability to deliver on our vision: to offer flexible, sustainable, and energy-efficient e-paper display solutions that address real-world needs.

This year, we introduced our e-paper products to several key industries, including supply chain, retail signage, medical diagnostics, and industrial maintenance. Our customers, many of them leaders in their respective fields, chose Ynvisible to help solve some of their most pressing challenges. For example, we delivered large-format, battery-powered displays to Italy’s leading provider of bespoke solutions for the fuel retail sector, enabling efficient, low-maintenance digital signage solutions. In the pharmaceutical space, we unveiled a smart monitoring label that brings new levels of transparency and safety to critical shipments. Additionally, we secured an important agreement to supply e-paper-based maintenance indicators, helping industrial customers improve reliability and minimize downtime. Beyond these wins, we have established partnerships with innovative players in the hygiene and healthcare sectors, where our technology continues to show significant promise.

In 2024, we’ve also expanded our reach, making Ynvisible’s products more accessible to customers worldwide. Through new partnerships and distributors in Europe, North America, and Asia, we are ensuring that businesses across the globe can benefit from our solutions. At the same time, we’ve actively showcased our technology at leading industry events, gaining valuable exposure, strengthening relationships, and reaffirming our position as a leader in the sustainable display market.

Looking ahead, 2025 will be about scaling what we’ve built and taking Ynvisible to the next level. We will be focused on streamlining our production processes and scaling our manufacturing operations to meet growing global demand. We will also be advancing the development of next-generation products that address evolving customer needs and open new markets for our technology. At the same time, we will accelerate our sales efforts across Europe, North America, and Asia, ensuring that our solutions reach as many customers as possible and that we capture the opportunities before us.

I am proud of what Ynvisible has accomplished this year, but I am even more excited about what lies ahead. With a clear strategy, innovative products, and a growing presence in key markets, Ynvisible is well-positioned for the future.

None of this would be possible without the unwavering dedication of our team, the trust and support of our shareholders, and the partnerships we’ve built with customers and industry leaders.

As we close this pivotal year and look to the next, I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of you who have been part of this journey. Together, we are building something remarkable – a company that combines innovation, sustainability, and efficiency to create tangible value in a connected world.

Thank you for your continued support, and I look forward to sharing more milestones with you in 2025.

Sincerely,

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

