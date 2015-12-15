Zetaris Unveils AI Clinical Assistant for Healthcare

The offering saves lives through automation of patient data for faster

and more accurate diagnosis and care

PALO ALTO, CALIF., X December 5, 2024 — Zetaris, the pioneering provider of AI-data hub solutions, today unveils its revolutionary AI Clinical Assistant to save lives by automating the use of patient data for faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment.

“This innovative solution transforms patient care by connecting healthcare systems, enabling medical specialists to provide better treatment through seamless data sharing and real-time collaboration,” explains Vinay Samuel, founder and CEO of Zetaris.

The AI Clinical Assistant for Healthcare uses data driven agentic RAG technology (advanced technology for mature AI) to automate routine tasks and help healthcare providers deliver a more accurate and faster service to help save lives and improve healthcare patient outcomes.

“The AI Clinical Assistant delivers compassionate, human-like interactions connecting all types of disparate healthcare systems and patient data securely,” says Samuel.

Zetaris has built the AI Clinical Assistant to securely use private healthcare data to dramatically speed up health outcomes and help hospital systems stretched to the limit deliver faster and more accurate disease detection, diagnosis and treatment.

“Secure historical patient healthcare records and healthcare systems data are combined in Zetaris to power the brain for the AI Clinical Assistant, ensuring medical teams do not have to search, retrieve and analyze data manually,” Samuel explains.

Healthcare providers no longer need to waste time asking patients and their families about relevant health history and trying to manually piece together what might be happening. Within seconds the AI Clinical Assistant can leverage secure historical patient data and provide a full picture for more accurate analysis and healthcare decision-making, combining it with up-to-date diagnostic data. Nothing is overlooked, ensuring the best medical advice and support and enhanced patient health outcomes.

For example, a patient presenting to an emergency department who has a history of cardiac issues can have heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure and other measures taken. Clinicians may also collect unstructured information such as a patient’s recent travel history. The AI Clinical Assistant will retrieve the patient’s medical history and bring all this information together to support clinicians as they conduct triage and determine a course of action.

“This achievement highlights our commitment to improving healthcare through AI and is the culmination of many years of work. We are delighted to be launching this innovative solution that will recolonize the future of healthcare in America and globally,” says Samuel.

To see the AI Clinical Assistant in action, please watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zytmsOGMx4&t=4s

Today’s announcement follows the recent Zetaris launch of the Healthcare Data for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Studio, an innovation designed to elevate patient and clinician experiences through an AI ready workspace for the delivery of advanced clinical and research outcomes. And the launch of the Zetaris Healthcare Studio to speed up the triage process.

Zetaris cutting-edge AI hub empowers clinicians and healthcare providers to unlock the full potential of data, drive smarter decisions and deliver superior patient outcomes. Clinicians can now leverage data and AI to optimize their human-centric processes to significantly improve medical outcomes. For example, emergency departments can use data with AI and machine learning (ML) to prioritize and elevate care. Lifesciences can accelerate the development of new solutions that can alleviate human suffering from chronic disease to reduce the pressure on hospitals and the aged care system. Labs can work alone or collaborate to gain faster insights from real-time integrated data.

About Zetaris:

Zetaris is a leading provider of innovative data solutions, empowering organizations to harness the power of their data for strategic decision-making and business growth. With a commitment to excellence and collaboration, Zetaris enables businesses to transform their data into actionable insights and gain a competitive edge in today’s dynamic market.