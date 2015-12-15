Acquia Brings AI Search Experiences to its Digital Experience Platform with New Solution Powered by SearchStax

Advanced features reduce IT bottlenecks and empower marketers to deliver more personalized, high-performance digital experiences

BOSTON and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acquia , the leader in open digital experience software, today announced a strategic partnership with SearchStax, the Search Experience Company, to elevate the search experience of Drupal-based websites with advanced AI-driven search capabilities. The partnership will replace Acquia’s existing Solr site search service with a comprehensive new solution, Acquia Search powered by SearchStax, that significantly improves website engagement, user satisfaction, and conversions.

“Search has evolved into critical infrastructure that provides website visitors with an intuitive, accurate, and contextually relevant experience that drives customer satisfaction and boosts conversions,” said Jim Shaw, Chief Product Officer at Acquia. “Likewise, marketing teams want to be able to configure and manage intelligent search experiences without developer involvement. Our partnership with SearchStax allows us to provide easy-to-use tools that enable marketers to configure sophisticated search features without complex coding, so they can ensure the right content is easy to find and can be served faster to their website visitors.”

Acquia Search powered by SearchStax gives marketers the agility they need to optimize search outcomes with key features and benefits including:

Surface Content Quickly Across Sites: define facets and filters based on categories, tags, and other fields that follow your site’s content structure, while multi-site search breaks down silos to help visitors discover the exact information they need, regardless of where your content lives.

define facets and filters based on categories, tags, and other fields that follow your site’s content structure, while multi-site search breaks down silos to help visitors discover the exact information they need, regardless of where your content lives. Drive Content Discoverability: go beyond basic search with AI-driven features that provide automatic search improvements including intelligent search suggestions and auto-completion, related keywords based on search history, and natural language processing to eliminate ‘no result’ searches.

go beyond basic search with AI-driven features that provide automatic search improvements including intelligent search suggestions and auto-completion, related keywords based on search history, and natural language processing to eliminate ‘no result’ searches. No-code Analytics and Actionable Insights: robust analytics tools provide full visibility into search behavior and trends. A customizable dashboard provides a quick view of KPIs, and users can dive deep into the details to analyze site engagement, uncover content gaps, and identify specific areas of improvement.

robust analytics tools provide full visibility into search behavior and trends. A customizable dashboard provides a quick view of KPIs, and users can dive deep into the details to analyze site engagement, uncover content gaps, and identify specific areas of improvement. Make Frictionless Adjustments: optimize content with tools that give marketers the ability to promote key content, boost fields to improve relevance and conversions, include/exclude content, and customize the search experience to different personas with just a few clicks.

optimize content with tools that give marketers the ability to promote key content, boost fields to improve relevance and conversions, include/exclude content, and customize the search experience to different personas with just a few clicks. Enterprise Availability and Security: protect your data with built-in compliance for HIPAA, SOC2, ISO 27001, WCAG, and GDPR industry standards, and confidently scale to handle large volumes of data, complex search queries, and demanding performance expectations so visitors can perform fast, reliable searches even during traffic spikes.

“Integrating Acquia Search powered by SearchStax into our Acquia-hosted website was a seamless process, and we’re excited to implement the latest features,” said Barry Crowley, Web Content Lead Developer at Sensata Technologies, Inc. “We anticipate a substantial improvement in our site’s search functionality that will enable our visitors to find the information they need more quickly and effortlessly, boosting user engagement and driving higher conversions.”

“Site search is key to boosting website conversions and elevating customer experiences. With SearchStax’s advanced search capabilities, Acquia’s customers can maximize their content’s value. This partnership empowers marketing teams to deliver highly relevant website search results, driving engagement and helping them achieve key business objectives,” said Sameer Maggon, CEO at SearchStax.

Availability

Acquia Search powered by SearchStax is generally available beginning in February 2025, with three tiered plans available. The Basic plan will be included at no cost in Acquia Cloud Platform and Site Factory subscriptions; paid Premier and Premier Plus plans will offer additional functionality AI search capabilities, advanced analytics, search management tools, and more. For more on Acquia Search powered by SearchStax, visit https://www.acquia.com/products/acquia-cloud-platform/acquia-search .

About SearchStax:

SearchStax, the Search Experience Company, enables marketers and developers to deliver fast, relevant website search experiences. SearchStax powers search for more than 700 customers worldwide, including leading brands in higher education, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and financial services such as Roche, University of Arkansas, KPMG, Banner Health, Canon, and Fidelity. Learn more at www.searchstax.com .

About Acquia:

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world’s leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia Open DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at https://acquia.com .

