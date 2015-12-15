Baymount Announces Termination of Previously Announced Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2025) – Baymount Incorporated (TSXV: BYM.H) (the “Corporation” or “Baymount“) announces today that further to its press release of September 6, 2024, the Company has terminated its previously announced private placement of units (each, a “Unit“) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $100,000 through the issuance of Units at a price of $0.01 per Unit.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the Corporation’s business plan and matters relating thereto, and risks associated with the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Corporation’s public filings on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

