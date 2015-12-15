Canada’s Bitcoin Strategy, LQWD Technologies Corp. Acquires Additional Bitcoin for Deployment on Lightning Network

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2025) – Canada’s Bitcoin strategy, LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) (“LQWD” or the “Company”), a leading provider of enterprise-grade global transaction infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN), announces that the Company has added four additional Bitcoin to its holdings.

As per the Company’s strategic mandate to accumulate Bitcoin for deployment on LN, LQWD now holds ~161 Bitcoin, equivalent to approximately 767 Satoshis (Sats) per share. The Company remains entirely debt-free, with all Bitcoin holdings unencumbered.

LQWD deploys Bitcoin on the Company’s LN infrastructure, which launched in November 2021. The Company’s transaction routing and liquidity services have experienced consistent upward growth trajectory since launch, particularity over the past 120 days.

As a Bitcoin/LN pure play company, LQWD addresses two critical roles for the future: the Company’s Bitcoin provides an asset-based foundation, and technology for a global medium of exchange. To this point, the Lightning Network, which is on rapid rise globally and LQWD are leveraging Bitcoin’s unmatched security and protocols enabling trust-less, internet-powered, peer-to-peer transactions at mass scale.

LQWD is a Canadian company with offices in Vancouver and Lugano, Switzerland. We are a fully transparent, audited, publicly company traded in Canada on the TSX Venture market, trading symbol: LQWD and in the United States on the OTCQX, trading symbol: LQWDF.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is focused on enhancing shareholder value through its innovative Bitcoin accumulation strategy and scalable yield-generating opportunities through the Company’s Lightning Network operations.

For more information, please visit LQWD’s corporate presentation and connect with the Company’s Lightning Network nodes in real time.

