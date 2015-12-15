CES J-4: Don’t Miss a Major French Innovation! WASHIN Will Present NoLa at the Las Vegas 2025 CES in Preview

New generation of AI-powered washing machines

MONTPELLIER, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The French company WASHIN presents the first intelligent washing system at CES. Unveiled January 5th at CES / January 7th – 10th at Eureka Park: booth 61100.









WASHIN is a French company specialized in laundry solutions connected by a mobile application. The product is intended for organizations in multiple sectors: public organizations, student residences, coworking and co-living spaces, campsites, tourism, parking lots in supermarkets to long-stay hotels, and later to public laundries. There are no current plans to offer this to consumers.

NoLa is the first intelligent system that eliminates the drudgery of doing laundry. The system takes care of every step of the laundry process and allows you to see if the clothes have been washed properly. The machine has 6 drums with individual washes of 10 kilos.

NoLa is eco-responsible. NoLa saves water and energy, avoids human errors and limits pollution through environmentally friendly laundry cleaning. The machines installed outside will be later equipped with solar panels.

Video: YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/7Uga45Uzv6M

AI is at the heart of NoLa intelligent washing system.

Several AI’s drive the system.

NoLa has the first complete AI in the laundry sector. It will allow a profound change in the sector not just on the client side, but also on the management side.

Indeed, on the customer side, it allows simplified management of the laundry (automatic program according to the type of laundry and its level of dirt, automatic analysis of good cleaning and drying for continuous improvement). The AI also adapts to customer habits by learning their usual schedule, but also thanks to occupancy forecasts, it offers regular customers a smart time of deposit and withdrawal.

Its integrated service allows response to customer issues without human interaction (limited to schedules, long reaction time), example: restart of a drying cycle if the laundry is not sufficiently dry, refund in case of machine defect.

It detects failures before they arrive through continuous learning and thus allows technical teams to intervene upstream.

All sites equipped with NoLa are interconnected allowing continuous learning on a large scale.

To put it simply, the management load on both the client and manager side will be extremely reduced to create a simple and enjoyable experience.

About WASHIN

WASHIN is a company created in 2019, an expert in the field of connected washing machines in Europe. In 5 years WASHIN has won over 50 clients (TotalEnergies, Vinci, Brookfield Asset Management, UXCO, ECLA, Odalys, Adagio, Appart’City, etc.) and installed 700 laundries in France and Europe (Italy, etc.). WASHIN equips public organizations, student residences, Coworking and Coliving spaces, campsites, the tourism sector and aparthotels.

Contacts

Press contact: TOP RP Philippe Grand 33 6 72 73 32 49 – pgrand@toprp.fr