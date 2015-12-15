Cleveland-Cliffs Appoints Jane Cronin to the Board of Directors

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) (“Cliffs”) announced today that it has appointed Jane M. Cronin to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Cronin is Senior Vice President – Finance of The Sherwin-Williams Company, a global manufacturer, developer, distributor and seller of paint, coatings and related products. Since joining Sherwin-Williams in 1989, Ms. Cronin held roles of increasing responsibility with her most recent position as Senior Vice President – Enterprise Finance. She also held the positions of Senior Vice President – Corporate Controller, Vice President-Internal Audit and Loss Prevention and the Vice President-Controller Diversified Brands division. Presently, Ms. Cronin also serves on the board of Transdigm Group Inc. and is a member of their Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Cliffs, stated: “ I am pleased to announce the addition of Jane Cronin, a very accomplished and talented professional, to the Cleveland-Cliffs Board. Jane’s longstanding experience with accounting and financial matters at a prominent public manufacturing company in Cleveland, Ohio will enable her to provide valuable insight in her role on the Cliffs’ Board and as a member of the Audit Committee. Jane will be filling the Board seat left vacant by the untimely death of our former Board member, Janet Miller. We look forward to the expertise and local Cleveland connection Jane will bring to the Board as we move into 2025.”

Ms. Cronin will join the Audit Committee of Cleveland-Cliffs’ Board. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. With the addition of Ms. Cronin, the Cleveland-Cliffs’ Board of Directors is now comprised of ten members, of which nine are independent directors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is a leading North America-based steel producer with focus on value-added sheet products, particularly for the automotive industry. The Company is vertically integrated from the mining of iron ore, production of pellets and direct reduced iron, and processing of ferrous scrap through primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 30,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patricia Persico



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



(216) 694-5316

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James Kerr



Director, Investor Relations



(216) 694-7719