Dash Social Launches Creator Management Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dash Social proudly announces the launch of its Creator Management platform, designed to empower marketing teams with reliable, verified data and streamlined workflows for managing influencer and social media campaigns.

This milestone marks the next step in Dash Social’s mission to power the future of social entertainment. As the creator economy surpasses $100 billion globally, brands are increasingly looking to creators as essential partners in driving meaningful connections with their audiences. To fully capitalize on this shift, brands need verified data to accurately measure creator impact, and an integrated approach to seamlessly manage paid, earned and owned campaigns.

Dash Social’s Creator Management platform meets this demand by combining reliable, API-backed data with unified reporting across every key area of social strategy. This comprehensive solution empowers brands to track performance, optimize budgets and gain a complete, actionable view of campaigns.

“Our Creator Management platform is a game-changer for the influencer marketing industry,” said Thomas Rankin, CEO of Dash Social. “We have combined data integrity with powerful tools that allow teams to work smarter and with confidence. This isn’t just about replacing existing influencer software solutions — it’s about providing marketers with verified insights that enable them to make intelligent budget allocations, while connecting with audiences in a meaningful and measurable way.”

Dash Social’s Creator Management platform delivers:

Reliable, Verified Data: Access API-backed data for accurate and trustworthy insights, eliminating guesswork and ensuring high-quality decision-making.

Scalable High-Performing Influencer Campaigns: Evaluate creator impact with metrics like Earned Media Value (EMV) to demonstrate measurable ROI for your campaigns.

Time Back: Simplify workflows and campaign measurement, saving hours while discovering the right influencers for your brand.

Influencer Management: Manage paid, owned, and earned media in a single platform, ensuring seamless alignment across teams and campaigns.

Dash Social has built its reputation on anticipating industry shifts and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of marketers. With the launch of its Creator Management platform, the company strengthens its position as a leader in social entertainment.

“This platform represents the culmination of our expertise and commitment to empowering brands to lead with confidence,” added Rankin. “In a world where creators are reshaping the digital economy, we’re providing the tools to turn opportunities into measurable success.”

Dash Social’s Creator Management platform is now available. For more information, visit www.dashsocial.com .

