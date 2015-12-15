EdgeTI Provides Update on Progress of edgeCore Client Proxy (ECP) for AI and Business Applications

ECP Speeds Development and ROI while Establishing AI-Driven Digital Twins

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2025) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) (“edgeTI”, “Edge Technologies”, “Company”), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, provides an update on the progress of edgeCore™ Client Proxy (ECP) for AI and business applications since its announcement last April, 2024.

Inspired by the Company’s pioneering, patented work in secure web proxy capabilities, ECP enables the seamless integration of graphical user interface (GUI) components across an enterprise’s existing software systems. ECP results in purpose-built interfaces optimized to deliver the right controls at the right time to the right people at the speed of relevance. ECP enables organizations to use their existing proven technology investments as building blocks to compose new applications focused on mission goals and initiatives.

“Since ECP’s announcement last year, our development team has been putting our new capability thru its paces across many applications demanded by enterprise customers and new AI firms,” said Scott Lesley, CTO of edgeTI. “We announced ECP as a cost-effective and flexible way to minimize workforce disruption and give operators what they need to be successful. I am happy to report that our results have exceeded expectations in reducing the time to build and shrinking the time it takes before customers experience value. Both of these improve return on investment (ROI) and accelerate cashflow break even (CFBE).”

In eight months, a dedicated team within the Company built ECP interfaces for commonly used business software and new AI companies. Below are a few of the interfaces ECP was able to improve and create a mission focused interface.

AI Enablement

Business Operations

ECP also works with modern web applications (apps that assert full control over an entire browser tab to dynamically instantiate content based on the current URL) to prevent the accidental or intentional mixing of content from multiple sources on a single page.

“While proxies are not new and have various depths of implementation, ECP is unique in its participation with the edgeCore platform’s ability to orchestrate AI, Applications, and Data across zero-trust security domains – an essential collection of capabilities needed for Digital Twins,” added Scott Lesley.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations – helping them achieve the impossible.

