Fatrank, a leading agency in Manchester that drives exclusive, real-time leads to service-based companies that want to increase their sales in the UK, is excited to announce that its founder, James Dooley, has released his first book, “LEADS FIRST: Everything Flows Downstream After Lead Generation.” This book has been expertly designed to help business owners improve the quantity and quality of leads that come through to them.

Whether a startup founder, small business owner, or seasoned entrepreneur, Mr Dooley’s new book will empower readers to build a scalable, sustainable growth plan by sharing the proven lead generation strategies, along with his own trials, setbacks, and lessons that shaped his journey to success and lead to an award-winning approach that has transformed businesses and helped countless others achieve consistent growth.

With decades of experience and over 2 million leads generated online, the founder of Fatrank understands the crucial role of lead generation in today’s competitive market and the importance of finding reliable strategies that produce dependable results, as well as the right team to implement them. That is why in “Leads First”, Mr Dooley breaks down his approach into expert advice, compelling real-life stories, and actionable steps that any business owner can follow that show them how to:

Create a lead generation system that drives daily results.

Avoid common pitfalls when hiring agencies or experts.

Innovate in today’s AI-driven business world to stay ahead.

Convert cold leads into loyal customers.

Develop a mindset that puts lead generation at the core of a business.

Turn failures into stepping stones for long-term success.

“In “Leads First”, James Dooley explores the challenges of lead generation for business owners. The book highlights how mastering lead generation simplifies business growth, as everything in a business flows downstream after leads are generated,” said a spokesperson for Fatrank. “This highly anticipated book is packed with actionable strategies and real-world examples to help entrepreneurs succeed.”

James Dooley is an entrepreneur who has transformed the digital real estate landscape and lead generation in the UK. As the architect behind the nation’s largest digital real estate portfolio, he brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to the world of entrepreneurship. Featured by major industry platforms and sought after for his insights, Mr Dooley has become renowned for helping aspiring entrepreneurs with targeted strategies and principles tailored to enhance their business growth and success in the digital age.

With expertise spanning from SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) to link building and lead generation, Mr Dooley has turned Fatrank into the number 1 online resource for digital marketers and business owners looking to expand and boost their bottom line. His new motivational book reveals the secrets to mastering lead generation and building a sustainable business to help more entrepreneurs start their journey to success.

“If you’re ready to grow your business, it’s time to adopt a Leads First mindset. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, business owner, or aspiring professional, “Leads First” provides the mindset and tools you need to scale your business. As James emphasises: “Everything flows downstream after lead generation,” furthered the spokesperson for Fatrank.

Fatrank encourages business owners interested in discovering how to achieve consistent growth through actionable strategies to purchase Mr Dooley’s new book, “Leads First” from Amazon today.

About Fatrank

Fatrank is a top lead-generation agency based in Manchester, England, that offers high-quality sales leads to develop a consistent flow of enquiries on a daily basis and drive exclusive, real-time leads to service-based companies that want to increase their sales in the UK.

