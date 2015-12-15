Tech industry veteran John Phillips joins as General Manager, EMEA to drive continued global growth

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced that technology industry veteran John Phillips has joined the company as General Manager, EMEA. This move strengthens FloQast’s commitment to supporting and scaling its international operations.

Phillips, who will be based in FloQast’s London office, brings more than a decade of experience working closely with CFOs to his new role, in which he will lead FloQast’s direct and expansion sales efforts across the EMEA region. Phillips joins FloQast from Zuora, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, having previously led the organization’s EMEA business as General Manager, Europe. Phillips has also held positions with prominent technology companies OpenText, Cordys, and EMC. His extensive background includes scaling organizations from $9 million to over $100 million in revenue, and he has an in-depth understanding of FloQast’s partner ecosystem, which includes consulting firms, private equity, and partnerships like AWS.

“John’s impressive experience in the office of the CFO, coupled with his knowledge of our partner channels, makes him an exceptional fit to drive our mission in EMEA,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “As FloQast continues to grow globally, John’s leadership will be crucial in supporting our customers and partners across these diverse markets.”

The company has also elevated former General Manager of EMEA, Adam Zoucha, to the position of Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Growth. Based once again in FloQast’s Los Angeles headquarters, Zoucha will oversee FloQast’s global customer success teams. A certified CPA and dual US/British citizen, Zoucha has been with FloQast since its early days as a founding member of the sales team. He played a pivotal role in establishing FloQast’s presence in EMEA, where he led the company’s initial international market entry.

FloQast remains dedicated to empowering accounting teams with operational excellence, serving a growing roster of more than 350 global customers. Recently, the company introduced the FloQast Accounting Transformation Platform —purpose-built by accountants, for accountants. This platform integrates the entire FloQast™ solution portfolio, including FloQast Close, FloQast Compliance Management, and FloQast Ops, and features new AI-driven workflows that deliver value at every stage of the accounting journey.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.