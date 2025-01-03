Gill, Denson & Company Acquires RealValue Property Tax, Expanding Leadership in Property Tax Advisory

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – January 3, 2025) – Gill, Denson & Company LLC, a leader in property tax advising, has announced the acquisition of RealValue Property Tax, a technology firm in Texas known for its expertise in reducing real estate and business property taxes. This strategic move enhances Gill, Denson & Company’s ability to continue serving thousands of homeowners, business owners, landlords and real estate investors across all 254 Texas counties.

Gill, Denson & Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

RealValue Property Tax has established a strong presence in major Texas cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio. The firm is renowned for its risk-free service model, charging clients only a percentage of the tax savings achieved through successful reductions. This acquisition aligns with Gill, Denson & Company’s commitment to providing client-focused service and leveraging extensive real estate data analysis.

Texas is recognized as one of the states with the highest property taxes in the United States, making it crucial for property owners to appeal their fair market value annually to avoid overpaying. The addition of RealValue Property Tax’s expertise and resources will further empower Gill, Denson & Company to assist clients in navigating these challenges effectively.

“The acquisition of RealValue Property Tax marks a significant milestone in our mission to lead the property tax industry with unparalleled client service and innovative solutions,” said Charles Denson, Partner at Gill, Denson & Company. “We are excited to welcome RealValue’s talented team and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

CoFounders Charles Denson, Richie Gill, and Morgan Gill have consistently driven the industry forward by attracting top tax professionals and fostering trusted relationships with property owners and business operators. This acquisition is a testament to their dedication to expanding Gill, Denson & Company’s capabilities and reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor in the real estate sector.

With this acquisition, Gill, Denson & Company is poised to enhance its service offerings and continue its legacy of helping clients successfully reduce their annual property tax liabilities. The integration of RealValue Property Tax’s operations will ensure a seamless transition and sustained excellence in service delivery.

Property owners in Texas can get started with residential or commercial services today to get ahead of the next tax protest season.

About Gill, Denson & Company

Gill, Denson & Company LLC serves the real estate industry with leading property tax advising services. Our company is built around a foundation of trusted relationships with property owners and business operators. Our team works closely with our clients to successfully reduce their annual property tax liabilities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236038