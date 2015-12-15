KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Banning, California

Vista Robles offers personalized, new homes in a desirable hillside neighborhood with stunning mountain views and three planned parks, priced from the $490,000s.









BANNING, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Vista Robles, in Banning, California, a desirable Riverside County neighborhood. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The one- and two-story homes at Vista Robles are set on large homesites and offer up to six bedrooms and four baths. Homeowners will appreciate the hillside location and gorgeous mountain views as well as three planned parks, which will include walking paths and open space.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers spacious new homes in Banning, a sought-after neighborhood in Riverside County,” said Erick Montano, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Vista Robles is set on a hillside and features stunning mountain views and three planned community parks, with open space and walking paths. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Vista Robles is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located on the corner of Jackal Drive and West Gilman Street, providing easy access to Interstate 10, Highway 79 and Highway 60 as well as Riverside County’s major employment centers. Vista Robles is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and the Cabazon Outlets. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation, including several popular golf courses and hiking, biking, camping and fishing in Idyllwild. The new neighborhood is also just a short drive to Palm Springs, which features world-famous resorts and recreation.

The Vista Robles sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $490,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

Contacts

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home



925-580-1583



clemessurier@kbhome.com