LYT Announces Remarkable Achievements in Traffic Congestion Reduction for 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LYT , a leader in intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, today unveiled key intersection performance metrics for calendar year 2024, showcasing the continued success of intelligent transportation solutions (ITS) and transit signal prioritization (TSP) in alleviating traffic congestion across U.S. communities and cities.

Following a comprehensive audit of transit vehicle performance across its entire North American database of intersections, LYT reports the following significant achievements for 2024:

$1,155,679 in fuel costs saved through transit signal prioritization solutions

Over 2,378 metric tons reduction in transit bus CO2 emissions

18,511 hours (equivalent to 110.8 weeks) saved by reducing red light wait times for transit buses

6,892 green lights were given to emergency vehicles

LYT’s innovative approach harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize traffic management. By leveraging smart traffic light systems and cloud technology platforms, LYT’s solutions efficiently manage and predict traffic patterns, resulting in substantial cost savings and improved efficiencies for both cities and individuals.

The company’s cutting-edge AI and machine learning algorithms process complex data and traffic trends in real-time, offering optimal routing suggestions for drivers based on current conditions. By integrating real-time routing information from all road users, LYT’s cloud-based traffic management systems optimize traffic signal timing to meet the true needs of traffic flow.

“These remarkable results demonstrate the transformative impact of our intelligent transportation solutions,” said Tim Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT. “By significantly reducing wait times, fuel consumption, and emissions, we’re not just improving traffic flow — we’re enhancing the quality of life in urban areas and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

In addition to these achievements, LYT is excited to announce its participation at the annual Transportation Research Board (TRB) conference in Washington D.C. The company looks forward to discussing its impressive system growth throughout the U.S., highlighting its extensive coverage on the West Coast, expansion into the Eastern Coast, and the introduction of snow plow preemption technology in select North American cities.

LYT’s NextGen Cloud Traffic Management Platform continues to set the standard for intelligent traffic solutions, providing consistent and reliable green lights for transit buses, emergency first responders, and snow removal equipment across its network.

