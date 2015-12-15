Metavista3D Announces Prototype Agreement During CES2025

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”) Metavista3D continues to be surprised and excited by the burgeoning interest in its technology, opening doors to markets previously unanticipated. During the past two days of CES, Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, and director of an innovative leader in contemporary electric display and technology for residential and commercial environments agreed to produce prototype display for the company to review for potential production orders. Details about the about prototype order, and the company will be announced in the next few weeks after receiving technical specifications, and units required of the order.

This global curiosity further validates the relevance and applicability of Metavista3D’s innovations, promising a plethora of opportunities for diversification and growth. The company remains committed to exploring these new avenues, ensuring that its technological advancements meet the evolving demands of an increasingly digitized world.

Jeff Carlson, Metavista3D’s spokesperson, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This alliance embodies a shared vision for the future of spatial reality. The unexpected interest we’ve received from new markets underscores the transformative potential of our technology. Our goal is to redefine how audiences engage with digital content, taking it beyond the confines of conventional display technologies.”

Metavista3D booth at CES2025, Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, CTO (Left) and Jeff Carlson, CEO (Right)

About CES

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world. This event is where brands get business done and where the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest groundbreaking innovation. CES is produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. For more information, visit www.ces.tech.

About Metavista3D (www.metavista3d.com)

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

