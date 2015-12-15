Metavista3D Management Unveils Vision for Future of 3D Displays During Interviews

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 27, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), Pioneering in the realm of pseudo-holographic technology, Metavista3D is setting a new benchmark with its forward-thinking approach to 3D display systems. Known for its innovative AI-based displays that offer immersive spatial reality experiences without the constraints of traditional 3D glasses, Metavista3D is poised to revolutionize user interaction with digital content.

Pushing Boundaries in Display Innovation

At the forefront of research and development, Metavista3D has consistently demonstrated a commitment to pushing technological boundaries. The latest campaign outlines their strategic direction as they continue to refine and expand their capabilities in pseudo-holographic technologies. These advancements promise new possibilities for how consumers and industries interact with visual content.

In a recent in-depth interview with a freelance German journalist, both Jeff Carlson, CEO, and Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, CTO of Metavista3D, elaborated on the company’s forward vision. “Our mission is not just to enhance the display experience but to redefine it,” said Carlson. “By leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced autostereoscopic display methods, we aim to create a seamless bridge between reality and the virtual, enhancing everything from entertainment to professional applications.”

Click Link to Watch Video: Metavista3D CEO Interview

Click Link to Watch Video: Metavista3D CTO Interview

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11088/238488_dc034ffb9442384b_002full.jpg

Forging Pathways for Future Growth

With a foundation built on innovation and dedication to quality, Metavista3D is not just about creating cutting-edge displays but also about building robust partnerships and fostering community among its stakeholders. Their vision extends beyond product development to include collaborations that drive industry standards forward, thereby ensuring a sustainable and dynamic growth trajectory.

The focus on strategic alliances with other tech entities and thought leaders exemplifies Metavista3D’s holistic approach to its growth strategy. Such partnerships are vital as they seek to not only respond to market demands but actively influence the direction of display technology globally.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit: www.metavista3D.com

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238488