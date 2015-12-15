Microkeeper Leads the Way in Helping Businesses Adapt to Payday Super Reforms

Newtown, Victoria–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2025) – Microkeeper, a leader in payroll and workforce management solutions, is paving the way for Australian businesses to adapt seamlessly to the upcoming Payday Super reforms. Set to take effect on 1 July 2026, the reforms require employers to pay superannuation contributions simultaneously with employee wages, replacing the current quarterly contribution model. This marks a significant shift in Australia’s superannuation landscape, promoting greater financial security and transparency for employees while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.

Supporting Business Transitions with Innovation

Microkeeper’s advanced payroll system is designed to simplify compliance with the Payday Super requirements. By integrating payroll and superannuation processes, businesses can automate contributions, reduce administrative burdens, and avoid penalties for late payments. Microkeeper’s platform helps businesses stay ahead of the curve by ensuring superannuation contributions are processed in real-time, keeping both employers and employees aligned with the new regulatory framework.

“It made sense to us to have a system that could move through each stage of the wage process,” said Jon Arrigo, Founder and Head of Business Operations at Microkeeper. By integrating payroll and superannuation, Microkeper is able to help businesses simplify complex tasks and ensure compliance with ease, so employers can focus on what matters most.

Key Features of Microkeeper’s Payday Super Solution

Microkeeper is fully prepared for the upcoming Payday Super reforms and offers businesses the tools to transition smoothly. The platform automatically processes superannuation contributions with each payroll cycle, ensuring compliance with the seven-day deadline. By calculating super contributions in real-time, Microkeeper aims to guarantee every payment is accurate and timely. The system also provides comprehensive reporting tools, enabling businesses to track super contributions and manage cash flow more effectively. Microkeeper seamlessly integrates with Beam Super Clearing House, eliminating the need for data exports, external portals, and paperwork. This integration allows for streamlined super processing directly within the Microkeeper platform, saving valuable time and reducing complexity.

Preparing for Payday Super Reforms

It is essential that systems can handle more frequent superannuation payments, as the new system will require employers to pay superannuation with each pay cycle rather than quarterly. Microkeeper’s platform is specifically designed to accommodate these changes.

Microkeeper offers training and support to help businesses navigate these changes.

Microkeeper: A Trusted Partner in Compliance

With Payday Super set to take effect in 2026, Microkeeper offers a seamless solution by automating payroll processes, and aims to ensure compliance with the new superannuation requirements.

About Microkeeper Pty Ltd

Microkeeper, founded in 2010, is an Australian leader in payroll and workforce management solutions, delivering innovative tools that streamline payroll, HR, and compliance processes. Designed to reduce administrative burdens and enhance efficiency, the platform integrates seamlessly with payroll systems, ensuring accurate payments and real-time data insights for effective workforce and financial management. With a commitment to innovation and adaptability, Microkeeper supports businesses of all sizes in navigating regulatory changes, such as the Payday Super reforms, while shaping the future of workforce management. For more information, visit www.info.microkeeper.com.au.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238316