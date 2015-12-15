Multichain AI-NFT Platform Colle AI (COLLE) Launches on iOS for Seamless NFT Creation

Colle AI app goes live on iOS, expanding its reach and making multichain NFT creation more accessible on mobile.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – January 14, 2025) – Colle AI (COLLE), a cutting-edge multichain AI-NFT platform, has officially launched its app on iOS devices. This move brings Colle AI’s advanced AI and Web3 capabilities to mobile users, offering seamless NFT creation and management on the go.

Empowering seamless multichain NFT creation with advanced AI-driven tools.

With the iOS launch, Colle AI aims to expand its global user base by providing an easy-to-use mobile interface that allows artists, developers, and NFT enthusiasts to create and manage NFTs effortlessly. The app offers robust AI-driven tools for content creation, enabling users to generate hyper-realistic digital assets directly from their mobile devices.

Colle AI’s multichain interoperability ensures that users can create and trade NFTs across multiple blockchain networks without any technical complexity. The platform supports a wide range of chains, offering flexibility and convenience to users while ensuring a high level of security and transparency.

This milestone marks an important step in Colle AI’s journey toward becoming the leading AI-driven multichain platform. By launching on iOS, the platform enhances accessibility and user engagement, making it easier for creators to tap into the rapidly growing NFT market.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify NFT creation, fostering innovation by offering multichain interoperability and seamless user experiences on desktop and mobile platforms.

