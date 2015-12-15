NIQ and Consumer Technology Association Release 2025 Global Tech & Durables Outlook: Navigating a Year of Recovery and Intentional Spending

Global Sales for Tech & Durables (T&D) sector forecasted to grow to US$1.29 Billion in 2025

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NielsenIQ (NIQ)—the global leader in consumer intelligence—has released its 2025 Global Tech & Durables Outlook developed in collaboration with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), signaling a turning point for the sector after several challenging years. With global sales forecast to reach nearly US$1.29 billion—a modest 0.9% growth over 2024—2025 marks the first year of recovery since the surge in sales during the pandemic era.

These insights reflect stabilizing consumer behavior as inflation eases, enabling a shift from cautious saving to more intentional spending. However, consumer confidence remains fragile, and businesses must adapt to a landscape shaped by localized demand, value-driven purchasing, and evolving priorities.

“The global tech and durables sector is entering a pivotal year,” said Julian Baldwin, Global President of Tech & Durables at NIQ. “While global inflation has eased, consumer confidence is yet to fully recover. To succeed, businesses must deliver value and tailor strategies to meet localized and highly intentional consumer demands.”

“The global TCG sector is more dynamic than ever,” added Rick Kowalski, Senior Director of Business Intelligence at CTA. “These NIQ and CTA insights underscore the need for businesses to stay agile and responsive to both economic conditions and consumer expectations.”

Key Insights for 2025

Cautious Recovery: Consumers remain wary due to lingering recession fears, though spending is becoming more intentional, with growth in localized markets outpacing USD revenues. IT (including Office), Small Domestic Appliances (SDA), and Telecom sectors will be the primary drivers for industry growth in 2025.

Major Domestic Appliances (MDA) and Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) categories are stabilizing, driven by demand for convenience-focused products like dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and dental care devices. Technology Trends: Gaming PCs and accessories lead growth in the ITO market, while TVs, which dominate Consumer Electronics, face continued saturation and price erosion.

Regional Insights and Predictions

North America: Steady growth in both the Consumer Electronics and the Domestic Appliances sectors will be at the core of the forecast of 3% growth in overall T&D sales value.

Strong economic sentiment will continue to drive growth, supported by government investments in diversified industries and emerging production hubs like Egypt. While growth may moderate due to high 2024 baselines, the region remains a bright spot for consumer demand. Latin America: Emerging markets will lead growth in 2025, driven by Brazil’s strong currency, economic stimuli.

Outlook for 2025

NIQ’s data signals a year defined by cautious optimism and intentional spending. Businesses that focus on delivering value, meeting localized needs, and adapting to shifting consumer priorities will be best positioned to succeed.

For more insights and analysis, view NIQ’s 2025 Global Tech & Durables Outlook. To learn more about NIQ’s CES 2025 presence, visit us online.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

About the Consumer Technology Association

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world.

Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

