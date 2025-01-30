Northern Block and Sphereon Merge to Launch 4sure Technology Solutions, a New Global Leader in Digital Trust

Kitchener, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec and Amsterdam, Netherlands–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2025) – Northern Block Inc., a leader in digital trust infrastructure, and Sphereon International B.V., a pioneer in verifiable credential technologies, have officially merged to form 4sure Technology Solutions Inc. This merger unites two leaders in digital trust and decentralized identity, creating a company uniquely positioned to scale innovation and deliver trusted digital ecosystems across North America and Europe.

The founding team of 4sure Technology Solutions Inc. (from left to right): Mathieu Glaude, Maarten Boender, Sebastian Boender, Subhasis Ojha, and Niels Klomp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11321/238554_deadfb364436ba72_003full.jpg

Why This Merger Matters

4sure Technology Solutions brings together decades of experience and a deep understanding of the digital trust stack, from foundational open-source libraries to scalable enterprise-grade solutions. Northern Block’s expertise spans government and private sector engagements, with a strong focus on high-value credential ecosystems. Sphereon complements this with extensive investments in over 100 open-source libraries now used by many implementers worldwide and a strong background in automation. Sphereon’s founders bring deep experience in Document Processing and Business Process Management, having delivered solutions that streamlined workflows and replaced manual processes with efficient, automated systems. Together, 4sure provides unparalleled technical and governance infrastructure, offering globally interoperable solutions that ensure trust, security, and scalability across industries.

Building on this foundation, the merger empowers enterprises and governments to achieve transformative benefits through trusted, high-quality data. Automation and effective decision-making-critical components of digital transformation-can only succeed when the data being consumed is trustworthy. 4sure ensures this by enabling ecosystems to validate and standardize data through shared frameworks, allowing organizations to rely on high-integrity information without the burden of direct management.

A Shared Vision for the Future

“This merger is a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Mathieu Glaude, CEO of Northern Block. “Digital trust systems often don’t share the physical boundaries we face in the real world-there are no borders online. That’s why it’s critical to deliver globally interoperable solutions that ensure trust across ecosystems, enabling the secure acceptance of digital credentials and data across jurisdictions.”

“By combining our capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to scale innovation and adoption in digital trust ecosystems,” added Sebastian Boender, Managing Director of Sphereon. “This merger strengthens our ability to deliver interoperable, standards-based solutions that drive trust and innovation across industries and geographies.”

Key Strengths

4sure Technology Solutions delivers comprehensive offerings across the entire digital trust stack, enabling secure, scalable, and interoperable digital identity ecosystems. Its capabilities include solutions for issuing, exchanging, and verifying digital credentials, supported by robust trust establishment infrastructure and governance frameworks. The company also offers advanced wallet technology for individuals and organizations, enabling seamless digital identity management. By providing tools to validate and standardize data, 4sure helps enterprises and governments streamline operations, reduce costs, and mitigate fraud while ensuring the integrity of their digital interactions. With over 30 experts across North America and Europe, 4sure bridges technical innovation with real-world deployments, equipping organizations with the tools needed to scale secure digital ecosystems and gain a competitive advantage.

Contact Information

Mathieu Glaude

Chief Executive Officer

4sure Technology Solutions Inc.

mglaude@4sure.tech

Sebastian Boender

Managing Director

4sure Technology Solutions Inc.

sfboender@4sure.tech

For more information, please visit www.4sure.tech.

