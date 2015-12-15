Press Release: Travl.App Addresses Missed Travel Opportunities with Innovative Savings Solutions

Travl.App Launches to Empower Travelers Amidst Rising Costs and Missed Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Travl.App in response to the significant number of missed travel opportunities due to financial constraints, Travl.App ( www.travl.app ) is set to launch its comprehensive platform by the end of Q1 2025. The app integrates FDIC-insured digital banking and transactional services, aiming to empower users to save effectively and turn their travel aspirations into reality.

Addressing the Gap in Travel Accessibility

Recent studies have highlighted that air travelers are avoiding an average of two trips per year due to travel hassles, equating to 27 million trips avoided and $71 billion in losses for the U.S. economy over the next year.

https://www.ustravel.org/research/quarterly-consumer-insights

CEO’s Vision for Bridging the Travel Gap

“AI Unlimited’s Travl.App team recognized the challenges that prevent individuals from fulfilling their travel dreams,” said CEO Trent McKendrick. “Our platform is designed to provide practical solutions that make travel more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Innovative AI powered Features to Facilitate Travel Savings

Travl.App offers a suite of tools tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern travelers:

FDIC-Insured Savings Accounts : Securely set aside funds dedicated to future travel plans.

: Securely set aside funds dedicated to future travel plans. Automated Savings Plans : Customized savings goals with automated contributions AI powered budget and spending suggestions to stay on track.

: Customized savings goals with automated contributions AI powered budget and spending suggestions to stay on track. Personalized AI Budgeting Tools: User can receive tailored AI recommendations to manage expenses and maximize savings for forthcoming trips.

Empowering a Diverse Traveler Demographic

Travl.App is committed to making travel attainable for various groups:

Families : Plan and save for memorable vacations without financial strain.

: Plan and save for memorable vacations without financial strain. Young Professionals : Achieve travel aspirations through disciplined savings and budgeting.

: Achieve travel aspirations through disciplined savings and budgeting. Retirees: Manage finances effectively to enjoy leisure travel during retirement.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. is an AI-driven technology incubator dedicated to creating seamless, high-impact experiences for individuals and businesses. With a focus on financial services, investment, and travel, AI Unlimited Group leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced cloud infrastructure to provide users with personalized, actionable insights. For more information, visit www.aiug.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256