Proscia’s Growth More Than Doubles As Customers Adopt Enterprise Pathology

Record year comes as the rise of precision medicine drives a surge in demand

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proscia ®, a global leader in AI-enabled pathology solutions for precision medicine, more than doubled its growth in 2024. The company enters 2025 having cemented its leadership position, with life sciences organizations and diagnostic laboratories increasingly deploying its Concentriq® enterprise pathology platform to advance the next novel therapies and diagnostics.

“2024 was a breakout year for Proscia,” said David West, CEO. “And the momentum only continues to accelerate. There’s a new wave of demand as pathology and AI propel precision medicine forward. Our traction has proven that we can rewire pathology for this paradigm shift and help our customers remain at the forefront for their scientists, pathologists, and patients.”

Over 8 Million Patients Set To Be Diagnosed On Concentriq In 2025 As User Base Expands

Proscia’s clinical customers diagnosed 2.4 million patients on Concentriq in 2024. The company expects this volume to more than triple this year, in part as it continues to grow its global network of diagnostic laboratories through distribution partnerships with Agilent Technologies and Siemens Healthineers. Proscia now also counts pharmaceutical companies behind 34 of the 50 best-selling pharmaceuticals1 among its user base.

In addition to being the platform of choice for world-class organizations, Concentriq was recognized by KLAS Research on its October 2024 Emerging Solutions Top 20 for improving patient outcomes. Proscia was also ranked as the leader among 15 vendors in CB Insights’ ‘Digital pathology – general diagnostics’ and “Digital pathology – oncology diagnostics’ Execution, Strength, and Positioning market matrices.

Real-World Data (RWD) Business Grows 10x While Launch Of Concentriq Embeddings Accelerates AI Development

Proscia expanded Concentriq with four new offerings for tapping into the data-rich profile of diseases like cancer contained in each pathology image. It introduced a RWD offering after a successful year-long pilot, grew its RWD business by 10x, and continues to add over 150,000 unique records per month to its RWD repository.

Proscia also released Concentriq Embeddings and the Proscia AI Toolkit to help life sciences and research teams leverage foundation models on the platform to rapidly build AI algorithms for discovering biomarkers, optimizing clinical trials, and advancing companion diagnostics. Following the October launch, Proscia added to the collection of foundation models available with Concentriq Embeddings twice.

The introduction of its precision medicine AI portfolio , made up of over 120 research and diagnostic applications on Concentriq, furthered its aim of delivering the broadest variety of AI solutions on a single platform. Proscia also released 12+ platform updates, with new features including the industry’s first multi-AI workflows on Concentriq AP*, and secured FDA 510(k) clearance for Concentriq AP-Dx**.

Expanded Customer Experience (CX) Practice Enables Users To Realize Value Over 30% Faster

Since a June 2024 Emerging Company Spotlight report from KLAS Research highlighted the impact of Proscia’s CX practice in helping customers achieve their goals, Proscia found this practice has further reduced the average time to go live by over 30%. The Spotlight also indicates that 100% of Proscia’s customers interviewed by KLAS would buy Concentriq again.***

“Proscia has succeeded in helping us achieve our main goal with Concentriq. Also, the vendor is ambitious and has a good support system that is willing to take an extra step to make things happen,” said one physician interviewed by KLAS (April 2024).

The company grew its CX group, which now encompasses professional services, technical support, and customer success, last year as digital pathology became mission-critical to its users’ daily operations. Key areas of focus for the CX group include streamlining deployments and upgrades, accelerating issue resolution, and providing additional product resources.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology’s transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and CE-IVDR certification for its diagnostic software. For more information, visit proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

1 Drug Discovery Trends. (2023). Best-selling pharmaceuticals of 2023. Drug Discovery Trends. Retrieved from https://www.drugdiscoverytrends.com/best-selling-pharmaceuticals-2023/

