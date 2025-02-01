Q2 Metals Announces Details of its Expansion Drill Program for the Cisco Lithium Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

The 2025 Winter Drill Program is fully funded and anticipated to commence February 1, 2025.

The 2025 Winter Drill Program is targeting 6,000 – 8,000 metres (“m”) of drilling using two diamond drill rigs.

The primary objective is to continue to expand upon the exceptional drill results from the 2024 drill campaign.

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V:QTWO)(OTCQB:QUEXF)(FSE:458) (“Q2” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the 2025 Winter Drill Program (the “2025 Winter Program“) at its Cisco Lithium Project (the “Project” or the “Cisco Project”) is anticipated to begin on February 1, 2025. Crews will be mobilizing to the Cisco Project over the course of the next week.

The primary objective of the 2025 Winter Program is to continue to expand upon the exceptional drill results from the 2024 drill campaign which included:

Drill hole CS-24-018 – 215.6 m at 1.69% Li2O

Drill hole CS-24-021 – 347.1 m at 1.35% Li2O; and

Drill hole CS-24-023 – 188.6 m at 1.56% Li2O

Alicia Milne, Q2 Metals President and CEO commented: “We are excited to get back to work on the Cisco Project to continue to reveal its true potential and look forward to unlocking further value for our shareholders as we expand on the known mineralization zone by stepping out into untested areas of the Project.”

“Since completing the 2024 Drill Program, our team has been evaluating all of the data that was collected to gain a better understanding of what we’re seeing at Cisco,” stated Neil McCallum, Q2 Metals VP of Exploration. “We have several highly promising targets that we are eager to explore to better understand the extent of Cisco.”

The 2025 Winter Program is planned to continue until mid-April 2025, targeting 6,000 – 8,000 m of drilling. Once the program begins, systematic drilling will be carried out with step outs between 200 and 400 m apart (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Figure 1. Map showing 2025 Winter Program drill targets

One diamond drill rig will test to the southwest of drill hole CS-24-023 to define the strike length, and the other drill rig will test to the east of drill hole CS-24-018 and CS-24-021 to define potential additional parallel pegmatite zones.

Figure 2. Long Section containing all holes drilled to date (looking southwest)

Upcoming Events:

AME Roundup Core Shack

Q2 is pleased to have been selected as a participant in the core shack at the upcoming AME annual Roundup conference being held in Vancouver, BC from January 20 – 23, 2025.

Vice President of Exploration Neil McCallum as well as senior project geologists will be on hand with core from the 2024 drill season at Cisco. Mr. McCallum will also be presenting at the Critical and Base Metals Speaker Session on Tuesday January 21, 2025.

PDAC Booth and Core Shack

The Company will be attending and exhibiting on site at the 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada event (“PDAC 2025”) in Toronto, ON. Q2 is exhibiting in the Investors Exchange from March 2 – 5, 2025 at booth number 2726.

Additionally, Q2 Metals is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected to exhibit core from the Cisco Lithium Project at PDAC 2025. More details to be provided as the event approaches.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, that includes both the Cisco Lithium Project and its 100-per-cent-owned Mia Lithium Project.

The Cisco Project is comprised of 767 claims, totaling 39,389 hectares (“ha”). The Cisco Project transects the Billy Diamond Highway, and the main mineralized zone is located only 6.5 kilometres (“km”) away from the highway. The Cisco Project is approximately 150 km north of Matagami, a small town that contains the closest rail link to much of James Bay; and is within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec.

The Cisco Project is situated along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, comprised of a volcanic package dominated by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, of the southern James Bay Lithium District, the same belt that hosts the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits, located 130 km and 180 km away, respectively.

The Cisco Lithium Project has district-scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and discovery drill results that include:

120.3 metres at 1.72% Li2O (hole CS-24-010);

215.6 metres at 1.69% Li2O (hole CS-24-018);

347.1 metres at 1.35% Li2O (hole CS-24-021); and

188.6 metres at 1.56% Li2O (hole CS-24-023)

Since May 2024, the Company has drilled a total of 6,359.7 m over 17 holes. All drill holes intercepted pegmatite with visual indications of spodumene mineralization identified.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne Jason McBride President & CEO Corporate Communications Alicia@Q2metals.com Jason@Q2metals.com

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

WWW.Q2Metals.com

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 (“QP”), has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration for Q2.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the geological prospects of the Company’s properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the prospectivity of the greenstone rocks in the area, the possibility of future development and mining infrastructure scenarios, the potential for development, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company’s current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company’s expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

