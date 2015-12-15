Radix Adds World-Class Supply Chain Resilience to Best-In-Class Asset Performance Management

Radix empowers seamless end-to-end supply chain operations and Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) efficiencies to help customers bring time to value

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radix , a global technology solutions company at the forefront of industrial digital transformation, unlocks data with actionable insights at scale with speed, and sustainability to drive optimal asset performance in industries such as Energy, Chemical, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation and Distribution, Pulp & Paper, and Metals, Mining & Minerals.

Radix supply chain and asset performance competencies drives resilience, visibility, and performance, across all industry verticals. With its “on the ground,” world-class industry experts and data-driven transformation capabilities, Radix bolsters the total product lifecycle and boosts the decision-making capability within the entire Supply Chain spectrum.

Grant Belden, Vice President of Supply Chain and recent addition at Radix, spearheads the Radix supply chain division. Belden joins Radix bringing 25 years of “end to end” supply chain experience in industry experience with commercial, planning, sales and operational planning, procurement, logistics and warehousing – all on a global scale.

“Radix is and has always been about being on the ground with our customers to help them achieve new levels of operational success. Grant’s robust Supply Chain leadership experience deepens the team’s expertise and impact with a wealth of Sales and Operational Planning leadership experience and capabilities,” says Keith Stentiford, SVP of Infrastructure North America.

“Radix is uniquely built with data intelligence and people in mind, supported by a large team of in-house engineers and data scientists experts,” says Alexander Clausbruch, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, of Radix North America. “Our deep industry knowledge, and ‘skin in the game’ capabilities empower our customers’ digital transformation journey to accelerate, scale, and better navigate the various phases of the supply chain from end to end. I am proud of our team and our growth as we continue to be on the ground with our customers expanding our footprint in North America and around the world.”

“Radix provides executives, managers, and field operators across supply chain ecosystems with clear roadmaps and implementation services to optimize and navigate the most critical aspects of their Supply Chain and Asset Management operations,” said Tim Brown, Academic Program Director for AI at the Georgia Institute of Technology and previous Managing Director of the Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute.

According to Belden, Radix’s value within the supply chain spectrum is unique. “Where most Supply Chain point providers stop and hand off services within the larger supply chain process, Radix continues by empowering operations with industry-leading Asset Performance Management. As a result, we provide the value and industrial intelligence that companies need to seamlessly manage the entire product lifecycle.”



The Radix Supply Chain team will attend the Manifest Supply Chain event in Las Vegas from February 10 to 12 – showcasing the tangible impact of Radix Supply Chain visibility, and the resilience that comes from Radix’s best-in-class Asset Performance Management services and solutions.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com.

