Revolutionizing Home Care: AlayaCare Launches Layla, an AI-Powered Assistant

Revolutionizing Home Care: AlayaCare Launches AI-Powered Assistant New AI agent built for home-based care empowers caregivers and supervisors to provide better care through enhanced efficiency and improved care delivery.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home care solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Layla, an AI-powered conversational agent designed to revolutionize home-based care delivery. Integrated seamlessly within the AlayaCare platform, Layla provides caregivers and administrators with instant access to vital information through a secure chat interface, enhancing efficiency and improving patient outcomes.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 80% of healthcare data is currently unstructured, and staff typically lose 20–30 minutes per shift searching for scattered information, delaying decisions and care coordination. Layla offers real-time access to comprehensive data, including care plans, client profiles, visit updates, and caregiver schedules. By streamlining complex interactions and providing reliable information, Layla enables care teams to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Key features of Layla include:

Comprehensive Data Access: Retrieve hundreds of data points about care plans, clients, visits, employees, and more — all in one place.

Integration with AlayaCare Cloud (ACC): Layla is seamlessly integrated with ACC, leveraging existing data to ensure immediate relevance and utility.

Security and Infrastructure: Layla is built with a strong focus on security, including HIPAA compliance, ensuring sensitive client information remains secure.
Empowered Mobility: Access critical information on-the-go with ease and speed, providing real-time support wherever it's needed.

Trusted Knowledge Source: Receive reliable definitions for medical terms and conditions, ensuring caregivers have accurate information from trusted medical knowledge bases.

The launch of Layla aligns with AlayaCare’s vision for the future of home-based care. As outlined in his 2025 predictions for the industry, AlayaCare CEO Adrian Schauer highlights the integration of AI and advanced technologies as essential for the industry to thrive. By embracing technology like Layla, care providers will be able to address the industry’s most pressing challenges, including caregiver shortages, increasing demand for services, and the need for improved client experiences.

“We believe the future of home care lies in utilizing technology to complement human effort, and these key advancements have the potential to completely redefine operations,” said Schauer. “Layla is a testament to our dedication to empowering care providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care and our commitment to innovation and future-thinking. We can’t wait to see how Layla transforms care delivery.”

AlayaCare invites home-based care professionals to experience Layla firsthand. A live demonstration is scheduled for January 22 at 1:00 PM ET, where attendees can see how Layla delivers instant access to essential insights through a user-friendly and secure chat interface. Registration here.

For more information about Layla, visit alayacare.com/layla/.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com.

