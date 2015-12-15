Rider Survey Insights Underscore Zeelo’s Impact on Commutes and Careers

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zeelo, a leading global Enterprise TransitTech company, has released its 2024 Annual Rider Survey results, highlighting the impact of its transportation solutions on employees and businesses; the survey demonstrates how reliable and efficient commutes are transforming workforce mobility across the US, UK, and Ireland.

In 2024, Zeelo riders collectively saved $48,063,655.37 annually and reclaimed 234 years in commute time, demonstrating the significant impact of transportation solutions on financial and personal well-being.

With over 13 million rides completed to date, Zeelo’s shuttles have become a critical tool for connecting employees to job opportunities while delivering measurable business results. The survey highlights significant outcomes in job retention, recruitment, and employee well-being:

Riders save an average of $1,491 annually through Zeelo’s cost-efficient solution.

annually through Zeelo’s cost-efficient solution. 85% said the service saves them time daily , with riders gaining an average of 83 hours annually —equivalent to two full workweeks.

, with riders gaining an average of —equivalent to two full workweeks. 98% of riders agreed that the availability of Zeelo’s transportation was important for them getting to work.

For employers, these results translate to significant cost savings and productivity gains. Zeelo’s services reduce absenteeism, improve retention rates, and enable businesses to expand their recruitment catchment areas. By providing transportation as a benefit, companies can better compete in today’s challenging labor market while fostering employee loyalty and engagement.

“At Zeelo, we’ve always believed that transportation is about more than moving people—it’s about creating opportunities,” says Sam Ryan, CEO and Co-founder of Zeelo. “These insights reaffirm that when employers prioritize access and reliability in transportation as a benefit, they’re not just addressing logistical challenges—they’re fostering stronger, more resilient workforces and communities.”

Zeelo’s services have proven particularly impactful in underserved communities, where access to reliable transportation is a key barrier to economic opportunity. By addressing this challenge, Zeelo is not only improving individual outcomes but also driving systemic change in workforce mobility.

By optimizing routes and leveraging smart technology, Zeelo has eliminated the equivalent of millions of cars from the road, contributing to significant reductions in carbon emissions.

Zeelo’s asset-light model, paired with its proprietary routing algorithm and rider apps, enables it to deliver scalable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions across industries, including logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and corporate services. As businesses face ongoing recruitment and retention challenges, Zeelo’s fully managed programs are a vital partner in overcoming workforce mobility barriers.

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a leading global Enterprise TransitTech company powering van and motorcoach operators, employers and schools to provide highly efficient, sustainable and affordable transportation programs as a benefit for their employees or students. Zeelo provides software and managed services to its clients and partners to increase bus occupancy levels, reduce transportation costs, CO2 emissions and administrative time. With a US headquarters in Boston, operations in the US, UK, and Ireland, and an R&D team in Spain, Zeelo’s mission is to deliver smarter, greener transportation solutions that drive economic and social progress.

