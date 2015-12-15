Rippling Secures Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License from the Central Bank of Ireland

Rippling Payments Ireland Limited is the only EMI licensed HCM platform and payroll provider

DUBLIN, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rippling Payments Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of Rippling, a leading global workforce management platform, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License by the Central Bank of Ireland. Rippling Payments Ireland Limited is the first HCM platform and payroll provider to receive an EMI license and joins an exclusive group of just 28 licensed EMIs in Ireland. This milestone underscores Rippling’s continued global growth and ability to deliver reliable financial services to businesses across Europe, as well as our steadfast commitment to rigorous compliance standards and innovative workforce solutions.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and compliant financial services across Europe. With this license, we’re the first payroll provider in the EU to be able to offer businesses seamless, end-to-end payroll and payment solutions tailored to their needs while meeting the highest regulatory standards,” said Shea Steacker, CEO of Rippling Payments Ireland Limited.

With this EMI License, Rippling’s clients in Europe and beyond can now pay their employees and contractors seamlessly within a unified platform. This eliminates the complexity of manual bank file uploads and reduces the risk of payment mismatches, significantly simplifying payroll management for modern businesses. Achieving EMI authorization requires the implementation of robust compliance frameworks and demonstrated adherence to the Central Bank of Ireland’s rigorous standards.

“Compliance is core to everything we do at Rippling and this license reflects our substantial investments in regulatory compliance and internal systems to ensure the safeguarding of customer funds,” said Jamie McDonnell, Chief Compliance Officer of Rippling Payments Ireland Limited. “We will continue to uphold our industry-leading standards as we expand our services to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Europe.”

Rippling’s integrated platform streamlines workforce management by combining HR, IT, payroll, and financial services. This achievement supports Rippling’s vision of transforming global workforce operations and reinforces our position as a trusted industry leader in global payroll and HRIS solutions.

