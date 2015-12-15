In a groundbreaking move set to transform the way scientific research is captured and managed, Boston-based SciShield, and Groningen, Netherlands-based eLabNext, have merged to launch the world’s first and only Scientific Management Platform (SMP).

Boston, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – January 30, 2025) – In a groundbreaking move set to transform the way scientific research is captured and managed, Boston-based SciShield, and Groningen, Netherlands-based eLabNext, have merged to launch the world’s first and only Scientific Management Platform (SMP). The combined company has been re-branded as SciSure. Founded by scientists for scientists, SciSure delivers the unique combination of eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform with its ELN (Electronic Laboratory Notebook) and LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) and SciShield’s comprehensive, trusted, and compliant EHS (Environmental Health & Safety) platform. The SMP will address the most pressing issues in science today: fragmented systems and the inefficiencies they create.

SciShield and eLabNext Merge to Create SciSure and Deliver the Future of Scientific Research Management

“Scientific organizations face the costly challenge of maintaining disparate systems that burden scientists and add unnecessary cost, complexity, and risk. Today, that changes,” said Phil Meer, Chief Executive Officer. “By bringing eLabNext and SciShield together, we accelerate our vision to deliver an unparalleled scientist experience via a platform that will serve as a digital ecosystem for stakeholders vested in ensuring accurate, safe, compliant, and streamlined scientific research.”

Unparalleled Global Scale

Trust, protection, and research integrity form the core values of SciSure. The combined company offers unparalleled global scale, featuring 800+ unique customer organizations, 550,000+ research and administrative users, and 37,000+ lab groups across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia. Customers include global Fortune 100 Biopharma organizations, over one-third of United States R1 Academic Institutions, and laboratories within companies across diverse industries, including healthcare, oil & gas, and food safety.

Research, Safety, Training, and Operations in a Single Platform

For decades, scientists, Lab Operations, Facilities Management, and EHS professionals have managed the dynamic and complex operational and regulatory requirements that span scientific organizations using fragmented technologies. These disconnected systems aren’t just inconvenient-they create significant risks. These risks include inadequate research documentation, poor IP management, loss of critical experiment data, lapses in training, compliance violations, and the mishandling of hazardous materials. The SMP mitigates these risks by creating synchronized, intelligent, and proactive data-driven insights and seamless, secure workflows to enable scientists to effectively conduct and document their research, and scientific organizations to proactively inspect, report, remediate, and, ultimately, minimize risk. Moreover, via its partner-enabled Marketplace, SciSure offers an open digital ecosystem designed for internal customer systems and third-party software vendors to seamlessly deliver third-party data and workflows into and out of the Scientific Management Platform (SMP).

“Our mission is to support scientific organizations in facilitating unburdened, uncompromised, and safe scientific advancement,” said Nathan Watson, SciShield Founder and SciSure Chief Strategy Officer. “The SMP enables fast, efficient, and more reliable decision-making, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best: advancing their scientific discoveries.”

A Solution Designed by Scientists, for Scientists

With scientists and researchers at the core of SciSure’s Senior Leadership Team, the Scientific Management Platform (SMP) will improve the scientist experience, with benefits including:

Liberating scientists from administrative and compliance burdens

Enhancing trust in digital solutions and accuracy of data

Establishing a home base for planning, documenting, and organizing research data

Streamlining and organizing multiple technologies, allowing for data from adjacent systems to be securely integrated and available to scientists within their daily workflow

“Scientists must have confidence and trust in the digital solutions they use. When trust goes up, speed and innovation follow,” said Erwin Seinen, eLabNext co-founder and SciSure Chief Revenue Officer. “The SMP is the ultimate home base for scientists, lab operations, and EHS professionals to thrive together,” added Wouter de Jong, eLabNext co-founder and SciSure Chief Product Officer.

Ownership

SciSure is backed by Strattam Capital. Strattam Capital first invested in SciShield in 2023 to enable the company to accelerate its pace of innovation while continuing to provide best-in-class services to its high-profile customer base. In addition, the investment provided SciShield with resources to expand its product offerings, operations, and sales teams.

About the SMP

The Scientific Management Platform (SMP) redefines laboratory efficiency and compliance, empowering organizations to deliver on their missions without compromise. By uniting critical systems, the SMP champions a new era of trust and innovation in digital science, fostering collaboration and liberating scientists and researchers to make the breakthroughs the world is counting on them to make.

Explore more about the SciSure vision and learn how we’re reimagining the Scientist Experience at www.scisure.com.

