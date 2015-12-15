SoHo Dragon Announces New SharePoint PDF Collaboration Tool

Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2025) – SoHo Dragon, a Microsoft partner based in New York, has launched PDF88, a cloud-based application that enables collaborative PDF editing within SharePoint environments. The solution allows users to annotate, edit, sign and apply stamps to PDFs directly through SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, or OneDrive using their M365 accounts.

“This web-based app integrates seamlessly with SharePoint,” notes Peter Ward, CEO SoHo Dragon. “You can save changes directly from within SharePoint, Teams, or OneDrive, with multiple-user editing and review.”

The platform provides view controls, change tracking, workflow monitoring, and PDF-to-form conversion capabilities within an integrated workspace. Users can mark up, comment on, and redact Adobe files within Teams, OneDrive, or SharePoint, leveraging existing Office365 subscriptions. The company offers custom feature development based on feasibility and client requirements.

For more information about PDF88, visit https://www.sohodragon.nyc/pdf-markup-tool.

About SoHo Dragon

SoHo Dragon is a technology consulting firm specializing in delivering innovative digital transformation solutions for enterprises. With expertise spanning cloud computing, data management, business intelligence, and application development, Soho Dragon helps organizations harness cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency, scalability, and growth.

Press Inquiries

SoHo Dragon
https://www.sohodragon.nyc
Omer Shahzad
omer@sohodragon.com
86 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

