Syncfusion® Announces Essential Studio® 2024 Volume 4

Release expands Syncfusion AI AssistView and includes new components for JS 2 and Blazor

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio® 2024 Volume 4. This release introduces three new controls for Blazor, a Chat UI control for the JS 2 suites, the AI AssistView for two additional platforms, and many new features and enhancements across the board.

“At the moment, we’re focused on helping developers integrate AI features into their apps, regardless of the platform,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “Chatbots are one of the AI updates most requested by customers, so our new Chat UI will let developers meet those demands quickly. We’ve expanded our AI AssistView control to support more platforms, and we’re adding more features every release to refine its functionality.”

Blazor

All the controls in the Syncfusion Blazor suite receive support for .NET 9 and the Tailwind CSS 3.4 theme. Three new controls have also been added to the collection:

Chat UI: This interface facilitates one-on-one or group conversations. It offers messages with time stamps, avatar images with fallback text, typing indicators, and extensive customization options.

Sankey: This diagram uses nodes to represent entities in a system and links to depict the flows among them. The width of each link is proportional to the flow quantity.

Ribbon: A structured and easy-to-use interface where users can access different features and functions.

In addition, the AI AssistView and MultiColumn ComboBox controls have been developed to industry standards and are production-ready.

.NET MAUI

The Syncfusion .NET MAUI controls have gained a wide variety of new features, functionalities, and fixes. For example, Maps has customizable templates for its legends; the DataGrid now offers row swiping and flexible cell selection; and the AI AssistView allows users to stop response generation at will and customize the editor layout.

Essential® JS 2

The Tailwind CSS theme has been updated to version 3.4 in the JS 2 component suites. The suites have also received the new Chat UI component in preview to help developers build modern chat applications. The MultiColumn ComboBox and AI AssistView components are now production-ready. This release includes a new layout for the Pivot Table, chunk uploading for the File Manager, and crosshair snapping in Charts.

WinUI

A brand-new Kanban Board has been developed for the WinUI platform, available in preview. This task scheduling control provides an efficient interface to track and visualize workflow stages, improving project management. All WinUI controls are now compatible with .NET 9. The suite also received improvements to its Scheduler and file-format frameworks.

AI AssistView

The AI AssistView control enhances interaction between users and AI services, providing a customizable, user-friendly interface for creating intelligent and responsive applications. This control has been released for the following platforms in preview:

These are just a few of the highlights from the Essential Studio 2024 Volume 4 release. To see all the new features and enhancements, check out the Volume 4 blog, What’s New page, or release notes. Current users can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging in.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Syncfusion® is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. The Syncfusion Essential Studio® suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI® and Bold Reports® for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign®, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk®, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 33,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 919-270-8054

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com