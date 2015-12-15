The New Force in Platform Tokens: How WXT Succeeds Like BNB?

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has experienced dramatic changes, with platform tokens stepping into the spotlight to become core pillars of exchange ecosystems. Evolving from simple transaction fee discount tools to drivers of ecosystem innovation, platform tokens are unlocking new potential. WXT, the native token of the WEEX exchange , is steadily following the successful trajectory of BNB, garnering widespread attention with its innovative mechanisms and ecosystem integration.

From the Shadows to the Spotlight: The Breakthrough of Platform Token Value

The evolution of platform tokens has been remarkable. Initially serving as tools for fee discounts, they have expanded into diverse use cases such as DeFi mining, staking rewards, project governance, NFT trading, and cross-chain payments. This evolution has transformed platform tokens into vital connectors of users, technology, and capital.

BNB: A Benchmark for Platform Tokens

Launched in 2017 as Binance’s native token, BNB rapidly built a loyal user base through fee discounts, airdrop rewards, and a strategic buyback-and-burn mechanism. The 2019 launch of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) further amplified BNB’s utility, extending its applications to DeFi, NFT ecosystems, and smart contract development.

By 2024, BNB’s market capitalization soared from $32.7 billion in 2023 to $110 billion, with its price rising from $200 to $793. This trajectory illustrates how platform tokens can achieve exponential growth through ecosystem expansion and innovative strategies.

BGB: A Rising Star Among Secondary Tokens

BGB capitalized on Bitget’s aggressive market expansion, surging from $1.5 at the beginning of 2024 to $8 by year’s end—a remarkable 400% growth. BGB’s success demonstrates that secondary platform tokens with innovative features and precise positioning can achieve explosive results, even in markets dominated by major exchanges.

WXT: The Emerging Star Following BNB

WXT , the native token of WEEX, has drawn inspiration from the successes of BNB and BGB. With a strong foundation in innovation and ecosystem growth, WXT has risen from $0.01 at its August 2023 launch to $0.0339—a cumulative 384% increase—making it a standout in the market.

What’s Driving WXT’s Rapid Growth?

1）Comprehensive Ecosystem Empowerment

As a top 10 global derivatives exchange, WEEX boasts over 5 million registered users and achieved stable profitability as early as the 2022 “crypto winter.” Its monthly trading volumes have consistently doubled, supported by over 1,500 trading pairs and industry-leading liquidity.

WXT plays a critical role in this ecosystem , offering transaction fee discounts (30% for spot trading, up to 20% for derivatives), staking rewards, cross-chain payments, and NFT trading opportunities.

2）Innovative Burn Mechanism Fuels Market Optimism

Starting in 2025, WEEX plans to implement quarterly buybacks and burns for WXT, with an initial burn of 4 billion tokens—40% of the total supply, valued at approximately $120 million. This strategy reduces circulating supply, increases scarcity, and strengthens price support, boosting long-term value expectations.

3）Global Reach and Rapid Growth

Operating in over 206 countries and regions with a daily trading volume exceeding $2 billion, WEEX provides strong liquidity and a seamless trading experience, further enhancing WXT’s growth potential.

A Window of Opportunity Amid Market Shifts

Data from 0xScope reveals that Binance’s market share fell from 51.2% in 2023 to 41.68% in 2024. Meanwhile, secondary exchanges like Bitget, Gate.io, Bybit, and WEEX have risen rapidly, with their platform tokens delivering exceptional returns:

BGB: Climbed from $1.5 to $8.

OKB: Market capitalization increased from $2.5 billion to $4.3 billion.

Compared to mature tokens like BNB, emerging tokens like WXT offer a more attractive investment opportunity due to their low valuations and high growth potential.

The Road Ahead: Multi-Driver Growth for WXT

Ecosystem Expansion and Global Compliance

WEEX has secured multiple compliance licenses and is actively pursuing approvals in regions like Australia and Malta. As regulatory frameworks develop globally, demand and value for WXT are expected to grow steadily.

Brand Development and Community Trust

In November 2024, WEEX announced football legend Michael Owen as its global brand ambassador. Additionally, collaborations with over 1,000 KOLs and global communities are elevating WEEX’s international brand profile and user trust.

Engaging Platform Activities

WEEX regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and daily lotteries, offering generous rewards like token airdrops and luxury prizes. These initiatives ensure fair and inclusive participation, boosting user engagement and loyalty.

Low Valuation, High Growth Potential

As WEEX’s influence grows, WXT remains at an early stage with significant room for appreciation. The robust burn mechanism, targeting a reduction in total supply to 1 billion tokens, further enhances scarcity and long-term value, unlocking more growth potential for investors.

WXT: An Investment Opportunity with Long-Term Potential

Just as BNB leveraged ecosystem expansion to solidify its value and BGB achieved explosive growth through precise positioning, WXT is poised to unlock immense growth through its burn mechanism and comprehensive ecosystem strategy. Currently undervalued, WXT offers an ideal entry point for investors looking to capitalize on its high growth potential.

For investors, this is the perfect time to explore and invest in WXT . Still in its early stages, WXT is poised for exponential growth, with its potential and market position significantly underestimated. By acting early, investors could position themselves as the “biggest winners” of the 2025 crypto market, reaping substantial returns.

About WEEX

Official Website: https://www.weex.com

Contact:

Joyce

joyce@weexglobal.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by WEEX. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13bde475-43a9-4782-8eca-ffcb1bf62e42

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a269fe9-63af-40c9-9b2d-5aab866284f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88319190-e5a4-45e3-a6af-7b3a4fab556e