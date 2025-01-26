The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) Clarifies Misleading Information Regarding Solana, Cryptocurrency, and Fraudulent Social Media Accounts

Pasadena, CA, USA, Jan 26, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) wishes to address recent misinformation and clarify its position regarding alleged affiliations. The Company confirms that it has no partnership, affiliation, or involvement with Solana, the Solana blockchain platform, or any other cryptocurrency ventures, including “The Now Coin”.

Additionally, it has come to our attention that the social media account @thenowCorp on X (formerly Twitter) is fraudulent and not affiliated with The Now Corporation. Any statements or posts made by this account are unauthorized and should not be considered representative of the Company.

A recent tweet (https://t.co/AvroBeS1Mi) from this fraudulent account falsely suggested a relationship between The Now Corporation and Solana, as well as cryptocurrency projects. We categorically deny these claims and reaffirm that The Now Corporation remains focused solely on advancing sustainable energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc.

We strongly urge stakeholders, investors, and the general public to rely only on official statements and updates issued by The Now Corporation through verified channels to avoid confusion caused by misinformation.

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

