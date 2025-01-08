UFLY Labs Announces Breakthrough Investments with Listings on Binance, Upbit, and OKX

SINGAPORE, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UFLY Labs, a cutting-edge investment fund, announced on its official X platform that by January 7, 2025, it has successfully invested in 10 Web3 projects within the UXLINK ecosystem. Notably, 50% of these projects have completed or officially announced their Token Generation Events (TGE). The fund has achieved remarkable results, with an average project return of 8x and an annualized cash ROI of approximately 2x across its portfolio.

Key highlights among the investments include Solv Protocol, which has officially launched on Binance, SonicSVM, now live on UPBIT and OKX, and Lumoz, which recently debuted on Bybit.

Launched in October 2024, UFLY Labs operates as a UXLINK ecosystem fund with the mission to propel cutting-edge technology projects to success. The fund’s investment focus spans diverse areas, including cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and other frontier technologies. Its dual strategy supports projects across both primary and secondary markets.

UFLY Labs is led by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs who possess hands-on experience in building projects from zero to one. The founding team has faced both successes and failures and brings deep expertise in growth strategies, having served over 200 million users globally. As a true “founders’ fund,” UFLY Labs leverages UXLINK’s vast user and partner community, along with its Social Growth Layer and ONE ACCOUNT, ONE GAS protocol, to deliver real, community-driven growth for its portfolio projects.

Looking ahead, UFLY Labs plans to expand its investment scope in 2025 and continue empowering the UXLINK ecosystem. Congratulations to the partners who have achieved outstanding milestones! UFLY Labs remains committed to providing ongoing support to help projects soar to new heights.

