VelocityEHS Launches the Industry’s First Fully Integrated EHS Platform to Revolutionize Workplace Safety and Risk Management

Velocity’s new enhancements of the Accelerate Platform transform the way companies identify and mitigate the threats that put people and businesses in danger.

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS & ESG software solutions, is thrilled to announce significant enhancements to its cutting-edge Accelerate Platform, bringing together four industry-leading solutions into one unified experience. Developed by the industry’s largest team of certified EHS professionals, the Platform combines decades of expertise and innovation to help companies proactively manage risk, protect lives, cut administrative tasks, drive collaboration and accountability, and deliver actionable insights for peak performance.

The Accelerate launch is a landmark moment for both VelocityEHS and the industry. More importantly, it’s a game-changer for EHS professionals dedicated to protecting frontline workers and ensuring their safe return home each day, and for senior leaders focused on business continuity and effective risk management across all operations.

“EHS software can be a matter of life and death. With Accelerate, Velocity provides capabilities that no other single provider can match,” says VelocityEHS CEO Matt Airhart. “Accelerate empowers our customers to streamline safety, chemical management, industrial ergonomics, and operational risk processes into one unified platform.”

The Platform was built to address the VelocityEHS customers’ need for seamless integration and greater efficiency. It lets organizations protect their workforce, reduce risks, and achieve operational performance like never before.

“These new enhancements elevate the user experience from great to exceptional. The ability to create reports and integrate data from multiple solutions is revolutionary, putting actionable insights at our customers’ fingertips so they can focus on protecting lives rather than administrative tasks,” concluded Airhart.

Key Enhancements of the Accelerate Platform

Unified Platform: Access a collection of best-in-class EHS solutions with one secure login, featuring a centralized platform for seamless management of hierarchies, locations, and roles.

Access a collection of best-in-class EHS solutions with one secure login, featuring a centralized platform for seamless management of hierarchies, locations, and roles. Customizable Dashboards: Tailor dashboards to the individual or organization’s needs, delivering critical, real-time data when and where it is needed.

Tailor dashboards to the individual or organization’s needs, delivering critical, real-time data when and where it is needed. Advanced Reporting: Generate actionable insights through Business Intelligence (BI)-based, pre-built and custom reports that integrate data from all solutions on the platform.

Generate actionable insights through Business Intelligence (BI)-based, pre-built and custom reports that integrate data from all solutions on the platform. User-Friendly Design: Intuitive features accelerate adoption, reduce learning time, and simplify complex tasks for teams at all levels.

Intuitive features accelerate adoption, reduce learning time, and simplify complex tasks for teams at all levels. Scalability: Seamlessly expands initiatives across multiple locations and regions, ensuring consistent performance and compliance globally while maintaining optimal efficiency.

These enhancements redefine what is possible in EHS management by delivering scalable and highly adaptable solutions and tools to meet the needs of organizations across all sizes and industries.

“At VelocityEHS, our commitment to innovation in EHS is unwavering,” says Jason Weiss, Chief Technology Officer, VelocityEHS. “Through extensive focus groups with our customers, combined with the rigorous research of our certified experts and machine learning scientists, we ensure the solutions within Accelerate deliver insights you can trust.”

First launched in 2022, the Accelerate Platform leverages advanced machine learning and AI to drive continuous improvement through prediction, intervention, and measurable outcomes. As one of the first complete EHS platforms on the market, it remains one of the industry’s most comprehensive.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. In addition, Velocity offers world-class applications for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and ESG.

The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

