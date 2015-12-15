Verizon Connect debuts new technology solutions for fleet safety and compliance

What you need to know:

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Connect announced the launch of two advanced solutions designed to enhance fleet safety, driver performance, and operational efficiency. The new Extended View Cameras deliver near-360-degree visibility with rear, side, and cargo cameras; while the customizable Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) simplifies compliance and maintenance through Verizon Connect’s Reveal platform. Together, these innovations offer comprehensive tools for fleet managers to safeguard their assets, drivers, and the communities they serve.

Extended View Cameras: Enhancing Visibility and Driver Performance

Verizon Connect’s Extended View Cameras expand its Integrated Video solutions, featuring four additional cameras and an in-cab monitor. This setup provides fleet managers with near-complete visibility around vehicles, enabling enhanced visibility and driver performance while helping to reduce liability and costs.

Key features include:

Improved safety : With near-360-degree coverage, drivers are more aware of their surroundings, helping to reduce the risk of collisions and enabling safer navigation in tight or busy spaces.

: With near-360-degree coverage, drivers are more aware of their surroundings, helping to reduce the risk of collisions and enabling safer navigation in tight or busy spaces. Enhanced visibility : Multi-channel camera views, including rear, side, and cargo angles, provide fleet managers with full situational awareness, improving safety during high-risk events.

: Multi-channel camera views, including rear, side, and cargo angles, provide fleet managers with full situational awareness, improving safety during high-risk events. Reduced liability : Side and rear cameras offer reliable video evidence, helping to protect drivers and businesses from false claims and exonerate drivers, and reduce legal expenses.

: Side and rear cameras offer reliable video evidence, helping to protect drivers and businesses from false claims and exonerate drivers, and reduce legal expenses. Reduced costs : The cargo camera can capture instances of damaged cargo due to risky driving behaviors, allowing fleet managers to mitigate future risks and lower operational expenses.

: The cargo camera can capture instances of damaged cargo due to risky driving behaviors, allowing fleet managers to mitigate future risks and lower operational expenses. Driver performance: Drivers become more conscious of their behaviors, leading to safer driving practices allowing them to better adhere to safety protocols.

“Our customers already reap huge benefits from our award-winning dashcam and driver-facing camera, but why stop there? Now we are extending the benefits by giving them near 360-degree visibility around the vehicle,” said Peter Mitchell, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Verizon Connect. “By reducing blind spots and promoting safer driving practices, our Extended View Cameras empower drivers and fleet managers to operate with even greater confidence and security.”

Driver Vehicle Inspection Report: Streamlining Compliance and Maintenance

Verizon Connect is also introducing its customizable DVIR, which is fully integrated into the Verizon Connect Reveal fleet management software. This solution consolidates compliance and inspection tracking into a single platform, helping fleets operate safely and efficiently.

Key features include:

Customizable inspection reports : DVIR forms can be tailored to meet specific company requirements, ensuring thorough coverage of all vehicle safety standards.

: DVIR forms can be tailored to meet specific company requirements, ensuring thorough coverage of all vehicle safety standards. Visual evidence : Drivers can upload photos to document vehicle damage or issues, improving the accuracy of reports.

: Drivers can upload photos to document vehicle damage or issues, improving the accuracy of reports. Real-time alerts : Fleet managers receive instant notifications for incomplete inspections or detected vehicle defects, enabling proactive action to help prevent costly repairs or fines.

: Fleet managers receive instant notifications for incomplete inspections or detected vehicle defects, enabling proactive action to help prevent costly repairs or fines. Seamless API integration: Integration with third-party maintenance providers allows quick resolution of identified defects, reducing vehicle downtime.

“DVIRs are essential for maintaining vehicle safety, prolonging vehicle life and, of course, meeting regulatory compliance,” added Mitchell. “Our DVIR solution makes it easier for fleet managers to track inspections, address issues early, and keep their fleets safe and on the road.”

Supporting Fleet Safety and Compliance

The solutions are now available to new and existing Verizon Connect Reveal customers. The Extended View Cameras are available in the U.S., while the DVIR is available in the U.S. and Canada. These innovations reinforce Verizon Connect’s commitment to helping fleets operate more safely, efficiently, and in compliance with regulations, while also reducing costs and liability.

For more information about Verizon Connect, visit: https://www.verizonconnect.com/.

