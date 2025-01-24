Viberse launches Tango: A playful way to meet new faces worldwide

SINGAPORE, Jan 24, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Tired of random DMs, awkward intros, or shallow connections? Viberse, the social app for connecting with people through sharing glimpses of life, introduces Tango—a fun, daily mission designed to help users break the ice and make new friends worldwide.

The new Tango tab features Bingo Tango, a fresh twist on bingo, where users share their daily lives through photos or videos to unlock the ability to chat directly via messaging.

https://youtube.com/shorts/sHaJ4SS2U5w?si=JHL6alkDofT-hxKn

Think of Bingo Tango as bingo reimagined; instead of numbers on cards, it connects people through shared moments. Whether it’s posting your “(CoffeeRun) OTD” or reminiscing with “BackTo (FirstConcert),” Tango turns everyday stories into conversations and friendships.

According to Viberse, the name “Bingo Tango” captures the collaboration and back-and-forth rhythm needed for two people to connect. Like a dance, partners take turns sharing moments, creating a natural flow. Once a bingo is scored—completing the mission—the two users unlock chat to connect deeper.

A new, fun way to socialize

Tango isn’t just a feature—it’s a new way to socialize. By teaming up to share on the same topics, users create mutual vibes and meaningful bonds. Completing 6 posts across 3 matching topics finishes the Bingo Tango mission and unlocks a direct chat.

Bingo Tango, a daily mission to befriend people. COURTESY OF VIBERSE

At its core, Tango is about building connections through shared content and collaboration. Unlike random DMS, every connection on Viberse starts with teamwork and mutual vibes, making each connection meaningful and genuine.

“You never know who you’ll pair up with, what topics they’ll choose, or the stories they’ll share,” says the Viberse team. “This unpredictability, combined with authentic exchanges, makes socializing on Viberse exciting, genuine, and personal.”

Tango redefines socializing by turning everyday stories into steps toward new friendships. Purposeful, playful, and deeply personal, it’s perfect for anyone ready to connect beyond the ordinary.

About Viberse

Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is creating a platform where users can explore the extraordinary within everyday life, share their experiences, and connect meaningfully with others. Viberse offers a more authentic way to socialize in the digital age.

Media Contact

Christine Lin

christine.lin@viberse.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com