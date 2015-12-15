XPENG selects RTI Connext Drive to Streamline Communication for its Next-Generation Vehicle Architecture

Connext Drive to provide the Software Foundation for XPENG’s Zonal Architecture Design in its Future Automotive Models

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, today announced XPENG has selected RTI Connext Drive® to provide the core communication technology for its next generation E/E vehicle architecture. Starting with the 2026 production models, Connext Drive will manage the complex data distribution in XPENG vehicles, supporting the company’s mission to create smarter, more efficient and future-ready vehicles equipped with the latest technologies.

“XPENG required a communication framework that supports a unified architecture across all of our designs — one that could manage the intense data requirements across a diverse range of XPENG models, from high-end to entry-level vehicles,” said Yu Peng, Vice President at XPENG. “RTI Connext Drive stood out as a flexible, highly-reliable and production-proven middleware. In addition, RTI’s impressive leadership within the DDS standard domain and its decades of experience with complex systems will help XPENG accelerate design and reduce risk as we develop our future vehicles.”

Based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard , Connext Drive is a software framework that handles large volumes of data in real time, ensuring seamless communication between vehicle systems, regardless of supplier. Its platform-independent architecture and ability to manage complex communication flow provides the data backbone to integrate and run automotive systems, such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) or autonomous driving features, without overhauling existing infrastructure. This adaptability ensures that XPENG can incorporate cutting-edge technologies into future models without the need to re-write code.

“As XPENG continues to push the boundaries of automotive innovation, RTI is proud to provide the communication middleware for all XPENG models, starting in 2026,” said Thomas Bloor, Director of Automotive Business at RTI. “Connext Drive provides the platform independence and reliability needed to enable communications across XPENG’s vehicle range, while also offering the scalability and flexibility to enable advanced AI solutions as their technology evolves.”

XPENG is a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, dedicated to creating smart, connected, and sustainable mobility solutions. The company combines cutting-edge technology with advanced manufacturing to deliver high-performance electric vehicles that cater to a wide range of customers, from high-end models to more accessible options. With a strong focus on innovation, XPENG continues to drive the future of mobility with next-generation vehicles that incorporate AI, autonomous driving, and other smart features, offering a seamless and connected driving experience.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

