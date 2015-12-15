Zuken Vitech Unveils GENESYS 2024: Accelerating Systems Engineering with Advanced Capabilities

BLACKSBURG, Va., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zuken Vitech, a global leader in systems engineering solutions, is excited to announce the release of GENESYS 2024, the latest iteration of its premier model-based systems engineering (MBSE) platform. This landmark release introduces significant advancements designed to enhance systems engineering practices, streamline workflows, and empower users with cutting-edge tools.

Key Features and Advancements in GENESYS 2024

GENESYS 2024 introduces robust support for the Unified Architecture Framework (UAF), enabling organizations to model, analyze, and manage complex systems within a standardized framework. This capability ensures seamless alignment with industry standards and facilitates interoperability across multidisciplinary teams.

The new release includes refined tools for project organization and classification, allowing users to better structure and manage their projects. These enhancements simplify navigation, improve traceability, and provide greater control over large-scale system models.

With a focus on extensibility, GENESYS 2024 debuts a versatile add-in framework that enables seamless integration of third-party extensions. This new capability empowers organizations to customize their GENESYS experience, adapt to specific workflows, and leverage external tools for maximum efficiency.

GENESYS 2024 delivers a host of usability and performance upgrades, including faster processing speeds, intuitive user interfaces, and streamlined workflows. These improvements enhance productivity and ensure a smooth, responsive experience for all users.

“GENESYS 2024 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of model-based systems engineering,” said Enrique Krajmalnik, President and CEO of Zuken Vitech. “With the introduction of support for UAF, enhanced organizational tools, and the flexibility of a new add-in framework, we are empowering our users to tackle complex engineering challenges with unprecedented ease and precision.”

Zuken Vitech remains committed to advancing the field of systems engineering through continuous innovation and collaboration with its global user community and partners. GENESYS 2024 is now available for purchase and upgrade. For more information about the new features and capabilities, visit http://www.vitechcorp.com or contact info@vitechcorp.com.

About Zuken Vitech:

Zuken Vitech is a leading provider of systems engineering solutions, dedicated to enabling organizations to design and deliver complex systems with confidence. With decades of expertise and a commitment to innovation, Zuken Vitech helps its clients achieve success in industries ranging from aerospace and defense to healthcare and energy.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Matt Gonzalez IT Manager Zuken Vitech matthew.gonzalez@vitechcorp.com 540-951-3322 x.1121