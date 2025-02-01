1m Launches Risk Intelligence Network to Help Healthcare Providers Respond to Federal Policy Changes

Initiative equips providers with critical data and intelligence to navigate shifting federal policies on healthcare funding, reimbursement and eligibility

More than fifteen health systems engaged in the first week

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1m, a data and analytics technology company serving the risk management needs of healthcare organizations, today announced the launch of a national standardized risk assessment to help healthcare providers stay ahead of critical changes in federal healthcare policy. The initiative will include leading healthcare providers across the country to provide an objective and data-based analysis of emerging risks and their potential impact. More than fifteen health systems are already engaged and preparing to participate.

The assessment will be made available to participating healthcare providers. Interested parties can contact intelligence@1mplatform.com to inquire about participating.

“Health systems are scrambling to assess the flurry of policy shifts and emerging risks independently,” said Chris Giuliano, co-CEO and CTO of 1m. “We’ve seen this reactive cycle before—in response to COVID-19, cybersecurity threats, and inflation. It’s time to break the cycle. This intelligence network will standardize risk assessments and help providers align on responsive strategies.”

1m will survey a consortium of health systems to create an anonymized national healthcare risk dataset. That data will be used to create standardized reports and executive-ready guidance for risk managers, business leaders and boards. The initial assessments will focus on the recent policy changes proposed by Congress and the new administration, and their potential impact on providers, e.g.:

Medicaid funding cuts and eligibility requirements

Medicare funding cuts and drug pricing negotiations

Reductions related to the Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Inflationary pressures as a result of new tariffs

Cuts in funding for public health agencies

Impact of immigration policy on staffing

All participating health systems will have access to the in-depth, data-driven outputs, including:

Consensus risk assessments

Information on risk quantification methods

Benchmarking insights showing the distribution of responses across peer organizations

A catalog of common mitigation strategies for each risk

Highlighted expert insights summarizing the most valuable qualitative feedback

Executive and Board-ready presentations summarizing results

The option for 1m to customize the results for their organization

The initial survey will be conducted during the month of February, with results available to participating organizations in early March.

1m recently raised a Series A financing, announced in December 2024, which included participation from five leading healthcare systems.

About 1m

1m is a data and analytics technology company serving large healthcare organizations through a B2B SaaS model. Led by former Goldman Sachs healthcare investment bankers Jeff Ellis and Chris Giuliano, 1m is setting the standard for risk management in healthcare, with an end-to-end risk management solution designed for Enterprise Risk, Internal Audit, Compliance, and Finance teams. The platform leverages robust data, analytics and monitoring tools that integrate seamlessly into existing risk management workflows to deliver timely, high-ROI decision support.

For more information, visit https://www.1mplatform.com/.

