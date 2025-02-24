After FEV Closure, Schools and Families Turn to Libraries for Reliable Tutoring

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the sudden closure of FEV Tutor, schools and families are facing an urgent need for stable, high-quality tutoring services. As districts work to minimize disruptions, many are finding a solution already in place: their local public library.

Through partnerships with libraries nationwide, Brainfuse HelpNow offers free, one-on-one online tutoring, providing a seamless academic support system for students impacted by recent provider shutdowns. Schools are now encouraging families to take advantage of this ready-to-use resource, ensuring that learning continues without interruption.

Libraries: An Immediate and Free Tutoring Solution

Many school districts may not realize that their students already have access to expert tutors through local libraries. Brainfuse HelpNow, available at hundreds of public libraries across the U.S., offers:

Live Tutoring in Core Subjects – Math, science, reading, and writing support from professional educators.

Essay Review & Writing Help – Expert feedback on essays, reports, and college applications.

Skill-Building & Test Prep – Targeted practice resources, including SAT/ACT prep and AP coursework.

Bilingual Support – Tutoring available in English and Spanish.

“With so much uncertainty following the closure of FEV Tutor, it’s critical for schools to guide families toward reliable resources,” says Francesco Lecciso, CEO of Brainfuse. “Many students can continue receiving high-quality tutoring today—simply by using their library card.”

Beyond the Library: Long-Term Solutions for Schools

While libraries provide a free and immediate safety net, Brainfuse also works directly with school districts to develop customized, scalable tutoring programs. Districts looking for high-dosage tutoring, structured intervention, or year-round support can implement proven solutions tailored to their students’ needs.

For schools and districts seeking a smooth transition from FEV Tutor, Brainfuse offers flexible, sustainable academic support models that work beyond short-term funding cycles.

Take Action Now

Educators and parents can check with their local library or visit www.brainfuse.com to see if Brainfuse HelpNow is available in their area. Schools interested in custom tutoring programs can contact Brainfuse directly for partnership opportunities.

Visit: www.brainfuse.com

About Brainfuse

Brainfuse is a leading provider of online tutoring and academic support, serving schools, colleges, and libraries for over 25 years. The award-winning HelpNow platform provides live tutoring, writing assistance, and college readiness tools to help students succeed.

CONTACT: Email: k12-tutoring@brainfuse.com