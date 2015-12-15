Atigro Launches Atigro AI-ERP, Its Augmentation Services and AI Toolkit for ERP

As a force multiplier Atigro AI-ERP drives new levels of oversight, control, actionable intelligence and business efficiency, revitalizing a company’s ERP assets

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atigro, a custom software development and integration company, enhanced its industry leadership today with the launch of Atigro AI-ERP. By leveraging Atigro AI-ERP, a set of practical ERP augmentation services and a secure AI toolkit, businesses can successfully upgrade and revitalize investments already made in ERP assets to gain real oversight, control and efficiency of their business operations. Atigro AI-ERP makes an ERP implementation more flexible so that businesses can gain more control over their operations, address more business opportunities and achieve a higher return on investment.

With its practical data management and application coordination capabilities, paired with AI intelligence integration, Atigro AI-ERP acts as a force multiplier. Atigro augments existing ERP assets, mapping them to true business workflows, rationalizing and tying in disparate data sources and strategically interspersing intelligent AI agents. These scalable system enhancements deliver real-time insights, drive efficiencies, improve accountability, clarify reporting and provide companies with actionable intelligence to exploit previously unrecognized business opportunities.

“We applaud companies that have invested in an ERP platform. Unfortunately, most ERP implementations are too rigid to effectively adapt to a company’s operations. Usually, pockets of a business have been addressed by the ERP integration and the company data storage has been housed in disparate databases, or more commonly, on excel spreadsheets or even paper. This has hindered ROI and hampered the addition of practical and useful ERP advancements,” said Ken Fischer, CEO of Atigro, Inc. “We augment and revitalize ERP assets. Atigro AI-ERP, the toolkit and its associated services, cuts through unknowns by mapping and ascertaining a client’s true workflow and tailoring the ERP systems to match. This makes it much easier for employees to do their job, instead of focusing on data entry, while the company increases its ROI, employee retention, efficiency, control and security.”

ERP systems are supposed to track and mirror a company’s business operations and requirements. However, for employees across a spectrum of business units, ERPs are often difficult to get answers from because they have very set ways of presenting data. Therefore, getting an answer might require combining data in spreadsheets, looking at records one at a time or having a database administrator research it for them. Additionally, the data reports presented to employees and executives is not provided in a manner that is easy to consume.

Atigro harnesses the power of AI to create tailored AI agents that dynamically interact with people and databases throughout ERP workflows. These intelligent AI agents accept requests from employees and access information from databases and other data sources, solve tasks and provide results in an easy to consume manner. This makes it easier for employees to focus on work activities instead of data entry – increasing employee efficiency, satisfaction and retention.

Atigro AI-ERP toolkit complies with enterprise security and DevSecOps best-practices, can be integrated with Entra-A or Corporate Google Workspace logins and use multiple enterprise-ready databases. It also can be integrated with custom mobile apps. It also contains an AI-friendly event system which makes it easy to research and understand past transactions in the system. All of Atigro AI-ERP’s systems are hosted in a closed environment and do not share information with external services or partners.

Atigro AI-ERP is available today. It is sold as a platform in conjunction with Atigro’s configuration services. Pricing is based on discovery, which begins at $25,000. Interested parties may contact Atigro for additional information.

Founded in 2005, Atigro is a custom software development company that supplies organizations with AI tools and ERP configuration services. Atigro AI-ERP is a set of ERP augmentation services and AI toolkit that can revitalize a company’s ERP installation and assets to gain real oversight, control and efficiency of its business operations. Atigro AI-ERP acts as a force multiplier, providing companies with actionable intelligence to streamline their operations and exploit previously unrecognized business opportunities. For more information, please visit www.atigro.com .

Atigro and Atigro AI-ERP are the property of Atigro, Inc. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective holders.

