BTCS Inc. to Participate in the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond,” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, February 12th at 8:30 a.m. EST

Silver Spring, Maryland–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2025) – BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, announced today that our CEO Charles Allen has been invited to present at the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond“, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, will be speaking at 8:30 AM ET as part of the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond” Virtual Conference, where Matthew Galinko, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with companies in the digital asset ecosystem, including bitcoin miners, equipment providers, and corporate adopters of crypto as a treasury strategy. We will discuss the evolution of the industry and prospects in the new year with regulatory changes expected in the months ahead.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239983