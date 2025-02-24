Carl Zeiss Honors EuroEyes International for Exceptional Milestone in AT LISA(R) Trifocal Lens Implantations

HONG KONG, Feb 21, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (“Carl Zeiss”) is proud to honor EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (“EuroEyes International” or the “Company”) for achieving the prestigious title of the most AT LISA® trifocal lens Implantations worldwide for nine consecutive years. This recognition underscores EuroEyes International’s significant contributions to the field of ophthalmology and highlights its leadership in innovative eye care solutions.

At a ceremony held in Hong Kong today, Carl Zeiss acknowledged EuroEyes International’s remarkable milestone of successfully completed more than a million procedures in the past 32 years, the most of its kind in the world. The milestone achievement not only stands as proof of EuroEyes International’s commitment to excellence in innovative and patient-centered eye care, but also highlights its crucial role in advancing vision correction through implantation of trifocal lenses and setting new standards in ophthalmic practices.

“We are proud to receive this recognition, which speaks clearly to our determination to achieve excellence in ophthalmology. Our dedicated team has worked diligently to help patients restore their vision with state-on-the-art technologies and in turn enhance their quality of life,” said Dr. Jørn S. Jørgensen, CEO of EuroEyes International.

“Congratulations to EuroEyes International for making such an extraordinary achievement nine years in a row, which is an inspiration for all of us in the field worldwide to push for advancements in eye care technology and practices. Together with EuroEyes International, we look forward to reaching new heights and making yet greater success in the near future,” said Mr. Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of Strategic Business Unit Ophthalmology, President ZEISS Ophthalmology.

Dr. Jørn S. Jørgensen added, “We have seen a rising trend of presbyopia in mainland China, Hong Kong, and globally. The company believes its trifocal lens implantation is currently one of the best solutions for correcting this condition in patients and effectively addressing relevant growing market demand.”

According to its 2024 interim results, EuroEyes International recorded record high revenue of HK$198.8 million, up 12.0% year-on-year, from performing mostly trifocal lens implantation surgeries in the Period, and revenue from this category had been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 21% between 2020 and 2024, driven by the aging population in various countries where the Group operates.

Trifocal Lens implantation: An Opportunity-Rich Market to Seize

The “2023 National Aging Development Bulletin” released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Aging Office in China, reveals that as of 2023, China’s elderly population aged 60 and above has surged to 296.97 million, accounting for 21.1% of the total populace — an increase from 14.9% in 2013. Similarly, Hong Kong boasts the highest life expectancy in the world, pointing to a rapidly aging population in the city. According to the 2021 Population Census conducted by the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD), the proportion of elderly individuals aged 65 and above had increased from 13% of the total population in 2011 to 20% in 2021, and was projected to reach 22.8% by mid-2024. Additionally, the median age of the population had increased from 41.7 in 2011 to 46.3 in 2021, also reflective of the continuing aging trend.

Alongside the aging global population is the climbing cases of presbyopia, a natural aging process that affects nearly every individual over 40, and correspondingly the demand for effective correction solutions. As trifocal lens, an artificial lens designed to provide sharp vision at all distances while retaining its refractive properties over time, can ensure consistent vision as patients age, trifocal lens implantation surgery has emerged as one of the best solutions for managing presbyopia and other vision-related issues.

EuroEyes International, renowned for its market leadership in trifocal lens implantation surgery, is well-positioned to capture this global trend, and so is Carl Zeiss, a leading optical company committed to manufacturing trifocal lenses in growing demand. The company believes the trifocal lens implantation market has vast potential waiting to be tapped, set to power the company’s future growth.

About EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (1846.HK)

EuroEyes International was established in 1993 and is one of the leading brands in the vision correction industry that combines German ophthalmology excellence and over 30 years of experience with individualised customer care. EuroEyes International is one of the few eye clinic groups with a far-reaching geographical coverage, with operations in Germany, Denmark, the PRC and the United Kingdom. The Group’s vision correction services include (i) refractive laser surgery (which includes SMILE pro and Femto LASIK and Presbyond®); (ii) phakic lens (ICL) surgery; (iii) lens exchange surgery (which includes the monofocal and trifocal lens exchange surgery) and (iv) others (which include PRK/LASEK and ICRS implantation). For more information, please visit ir.euroeyes.hk.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,730 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,066.1m in fiscal year 2023/24 (to 30 September).

The Group’s head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company’s presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG’s shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world’s leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For more information visit our website at www.zeiss.com/med

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com