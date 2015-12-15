CentralReach and AI.Measures Announce Exclusive Partnership to Transform the Way Assessments and Autism Care Are Delivered, Paving the Way for Improved Learner Outcomes and Provider-Driven Value-Based Care

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leader in autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) care software announces the establishment of its exclusive strategic partnership with Dr. Thomas Frazier’s next generation assessment company, AI.Measures, the leader in evidence-based, norm-referenced assessments for child mental health, including behavioral intervention for autism. This collaboration will enable therapy providers to access AI.Measures’ innovative solutions, providing them the opportunity to begin to standardize the assessment process and receive treatment recommendations based on each patient’s characteristics.

Access will occur first on an exclusive, standalone basis through CentralReach and ultimately as an integrated solution within CentralReach’s Care360 platform. This groundbreaking feature ensures providers can leverage proprietary, evidence-based algorithms to deliver the appropriate level of care for each child – something no other autism assessment currently offers. This integration also paves the way for value-based care reporting and standardization, ensuring that therapy providers are in the driver’s seat when determining the appropriate treatment dosage for each patient.

“While there are many autism assessment tools in the market today, none have been designed from the ground up to provide detailed assessment results to drive both the customized care plan and the outcome expectation for the child. We acquired the ABLLS-R® and AFLS® assessments and SILAS™, our assessment driven platform for social emotional learning, executive function and vocational needs, to deliver on our vision that the assessment of an individual must be more comprehensive and holistic to create a plan that delivers the best outcome for each individual,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “By combining AI.Measures’ scientifically validated multi-modal assessment platform with CentralReach’s powerful suite of clinical solutions, providers can finally have a complete picture of an individual’s needs, which will feed a comprehensive, customized care plan that will provide the best outcome for that individual in a way that current products on the market today cannot. For the past decade, this industry has been trying to solve for the eventual move towards true clinical quality metrics and ultimately value-based care delivery and reimbursement but didn’t have the data set or the tools to do it effectively. The integration of AI.Measures multi-modal autism assessment technology and CentralReach’s unparalleled data set and instructionally-designed curricula is a game changer that will allow our high-quality value-based vision to become reality.”

On top of the potential for value-based care measurement, the partnership’s integration into CentralReach’s CR Assessment platform also gives clinicians the ability to:

Standardize the assessment process with norm-referenced evaluations that provide evidence-based treatment recommendations.

Optimize intervention strategies by tailoring treatment plans based on data-driven insights.

Enhance care coordination through CentralReach’s Care360 platform, which now integrates AI.Measures’ assessment tools for a seamless experience across the full care continuum.

Enhance the assessment process through addition of video-based data collection and analysis

“The future of autism care lies in precision and standardization,” said Thomas Frazier, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AI.Measures. “With this partnership, we’re solving a fundamental challenge in the industry – ensuring providers have the right tools to assess skills and interfering behaviors and prescribe treatment based on the individual needs of each learner, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. As I was considering which autism and IDD care software vendor to work with, CentralReach was the right partner. Not only for their size, but also for the team behind the company which is continuously demonstrating its full commitment to making a positive difference on the autism and IDD community.”

Access to the AI.Measures platform will be available in Q1 2025, with deeper integration into the CentralReach platform planned for the second half of 2025. To learn more about the AI.Measures partnership with CentralReach and how it can benefit autism and IDD care providers, visit the partner page.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 185,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About AI.Measures

AI.Measures is a pioneer in multi-modal, standardized, norm-referenced assessments designed to assess symptom and skill patterns, optimize clinical planning, and support value-based care initiatives. Its solutions empower providers to make data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes.

CONTACT: CentralReach pr@centralreach.com