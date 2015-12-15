Demand for Skills & Competency Solutions Propel Kahuna’s Growth

Kahuna’s expanding customer base enables more organizations across healthcare, energy, field service and manufacturing to build more skilled, adaptable and future-ready workforces

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, continues to gain momentum as more organizations embrace skills-based workforce strategies. With remarkable company growth across its customer base, product offerings and partnerships, Kahuna is well-positioned to build on this success and drive greater impact in 2025.

“Kahuna’s growth this past year is a testament to the trust our customers place in us to solve mission-critical workforce challenges,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer of Kahuna. “We’ve strengthened our team, expanded our technology, and deepened our industry partnerships—all with a relentless focus on delivering real value. As we move forward in 2025, I’m excited about what’s ahead: a growing community of customer advocates, a strong go-to-market strategy and evolving technology solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”

Key Milestones from 2024:

Customer Growth: Kahuna saw a 31% increase in new customers, welcoming enterprise organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, energy and field service.

Kahuna saw a 31% increase in new customers, welcoming enterprise organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, energy and field service. Customer Satisfaction: Kahuna’s commitment to long-term success for customers is reflected in a 98% Gross Dollar Retention Rate and a 116% Net Dollar Retention Rate. The company also earned top recognition from G2 , including badges for Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Easiest to Do Business With and Highest User Adoption.

Kahuna’s commitment to long-term success for customers is reflected in a 98% Gross Dollar Retention Rate and a 116% Net Dollar Retention Rate. The company also earned top recognition from , including badges for Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Easiest to Do Business With and Highest User Adoption. Strategic Industry Collaboration: New partnerships with PXO and Amplifire and collaboration with one of the top-rated hospital networks in the world, expanded market reach and delivered greater value to customers. The Kahuna Advisory Board (KAB) also grew by 221%, strengthening knowledge sharing among Kahuna customers.

New partnerships with PXO and Amplifire and collaboration with one of the top-rated hospital networks in the world, expanded market reach and delivered greater value to customers. The Kahuna Advisory Board (KAB) also grew by 221%, strengthening knowledge sharing among Kahuna customers. Product Innovation: Kahuna continued to enhance its product offerings, with new solutions launching in 2025 that will help organizations leverage skills data for career development, operational efficiency and workforce planning.

Kahuna continued to enhance its product offerings, with new solutions launching in 2025 that will help organizations leverage skills data for career development, operational efficiency and workforce planning. Investments: Memorial Hermann Health System deepened its partnership with Kahuna by becoming an investor, reinforcing a shared commitment to developing innovative solutions that help build more resilient, future-ready workforces.

Memorial Hermann Health System deepened its partnership with Kahuna by becoming an investor, reinforcing a shared commitment to developing innovative solutions that help build more resilient, future-ready workforces. Team Growth: Kahuna expanded its team significantly, with key leadership additions including Vijay Kalvakuntla as chief financial officer, Diane Mitchell as chief marketing officer and Jeff Durand as vice president of channels and business development.

With a strong foundation in place, Kahuna is set to continue helping customers use validated skills data to build more agile workforces and operate more effectively in 2025, and beyond.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable, and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com

