Empower Students with Free Resources to Thrive in Today’s Digital World from the New Digital Citizenship Initiative by Discovery Education with Verizon and Fortinet

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discovery Education, the creator of essential K-12 solutions used in classrooms around the world, today announced the launch of a new Digital Citizenship Initiative. The Digital Citizenship Initiative is a dynamic partnership that provides educators and students with free tools, resources, and the skills needed to thrive in today’s digital world.

The Digital Citizenship Initiative grew out of needs summarized in a dedicated white paper entitled Risks and Resilience: Why Digital Citizenship Matters in K12 Education. This study illuminated many of the issues facing today’s students, including cyberbullying, online privacy, and digital footprints. Furthermore, research shows that students remain largely unaware of the impacts of digital technologies on all aspects of life. Discovery Education defines digital citizenship as a set of strategies and behaviors designed to promote a safer online experience for everyone.

The Digital Citizenship Initiative partners include Impact Leader Verizon and Fortinet. Each partner has helped contribute expert insights to develop standards-aligned digital resources. Resources include ready-to-use materials, digital lessons, DEMystified series videos, and instructional materials spanning disciplines such as science, health, social studies, and English language arts. Educators can expect quarterly content releases covering a range of topics that address digital citizenship.

“At Verizon, we are driven by purpose and guided by values in all that we do. Being part of the Digital Citizenship Initiative is the latest building block in Verizon’s work to empower people to live, work, and play. Students are our future, and we are proud to support them as they learn to use digital technologies responsibly,” said Alex Servello, Associate Vice President of Responsible Business at Verizon.

“As a cybersecurity leader, we believe that staying ahead of sophisticated threats and cyber risks requires building a more cyber-aware society,” said Rob Rashotte, Vice President, Fortinet Training Institute. “To help achieve this, Fortinet partnered with educators to develop and make accessible a tailor-made security awareness curriculum to help prepare both educators and students to apply cybersecurity skills at school, at home, and everywhere they need it. We are proud that this curriculum will now be leveraged in the Digital Citizenship Initiative to further develop fundamental security skill sets across our global community.”

To access the Digital Citizenship Initiative resources, please visit digitalcitizenship.discoveryeducation.com. Educators with access to Discovery Education Experience can find these resources on the Digital Citizenship channel.

“Digital technology has revolutionized the way students learn, connect, and express themselves. Supporting digital citizenship is critical for preparing students to navigate an increasingly connected and complex online environment,” said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances. “Thanks to our partners – Verizon and Fortinet – for your leadership in preparing students to navigate our tech-driven world responsibly.”

