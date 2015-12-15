For the Third Consecutive Year, Check Point Software Demonstrates Industry’s Highest Threat Prevention Rate in Miercom’s Enterprise and Hybrid Mesh Firewall Security Report

Check Point’s Infinity Platform offers the best protection against the latest generation of cyberattacks, with a block rate of 99.9% on new malware, 99.7% phishing prevention rate, and 98% average block rate on high & critical intrusion events

VIENNA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today revealed that the Infinity Platform has achieved an outstanding 99.9% block rate on Zero+1 day malware, a 99.7% phishing prevention rate, the highest security efficacy for Security Services Edge use cases, and an impressive 98% block rate on high and critical network intrusion exploits – as reflected in Miercom’s 2025 security benchmark report.

“Yet again, in a comparison between the top five cyber security companies, Miercom recognizes the Check Point Infinity Platform for delivering the industry’s highest threat prevention rate,” said Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software. “With cyber attacks growing 44% year-over-year, preventing and detecting threats is essential to protecting our digital way of life. These Miercom results validate our exceptional ability to not only accurately detect and block new malware and critical events, but also to provide the best cyber security product quality to customers, year after year.”

This year, Miercom introduced an important firewall comparison to reflect the quality of cyber security products, by assessing their vulnerability to being hacked. Leveraging CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) database, Miercom highlighted Check Point as having the best record – with one single KEV. The other top cyber security vendors had 11, 16, and 21 KEVs.

With the advent of the hybrid mesh firewall platforms, Miercom’s 2025 security report has expanded to provide a holistic view of threat prevention across all three hybrid firewall use cases: On-premises, Cloud, and Firewall-as-a-Service (SSE/SASE). The Check Point Infinity Platform delivers a comprehensive hybrid mesh firewall solution with exceptional threat prevention.

“We proudly award Check Point with the Miercom Certified Secure certification in recognition of their superior competitive performance and exceptional value for organizations of all sizes,” said Rob Smithers, CEO at Miercom. “Based on our latest head-to-head competitive test findings and observations, the Check Point Infinity Platform sets the standard in all of the security efficacy testing categories. In our benchmarks, the Infinity Platform offers the best protection against the latest generation of cyberattacks, including Zero+1 Day new malware. Check Point also enables enterprises to effectively prevent new malware from entering and spreading across their networks, servers, and endpoints, saving them time, money, stress, and resources.”

The report includes the following highlights:

Zero+1 Day Malware Prevention vs Detection: Check Point led with the highest score preventing 99.9% of malware downloads. Other vendors ranged from 62.7% to 90.9%.

Check Point led with the highest score preventing 99.9% of malware downloads. Other vendors ranged from 62.7% to 90.9%. SSE/SASE Threat Prevention : Check Point led with a 99% block rate. Other vendors ranged from 74% to 96%.

: Check Point led with a 99% block rate. Other vendors ranged from 74% to 96%. Phishing Prevention: Check Point proved to have the best overall prevention against phishing URLs, making use of Quantum Firewall Software R82’s advanced AI deep learning capabilities. Other vendors ranged from 55.87% to 98.69%.

To understand vendors’ threat prevention capabilities, Miercom ran benchmarks over the course of three months. Miercom continuously downloaded sets of 500 malicious files from VirusTotal, with samples consisting of Office docx, Office xlsx, pdf, exe, PowerShell, Bash script, APK, and dll and archived files. Miercom assessed each firewall solution using Anti-virus, IPS, Anti-bot, URLF, sandboxing, and all the AIML powered security engines. Testing was run concurrently on each vendor’s solution to determine how well each blocks modern attacks.

Read the full report here: https://www.checkpoint.com/2025-miercom-firewall-report/

Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

X( formerly Twitter): https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.