Formerra Expands Leadership Team to Support Accelerated Global Growth

ROMEOVILLE, IL, Feb 3, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, announced today that Kyle Poyta has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, a newly established role at Formerra. Kyle most recently led Quaker Houghton’s North American commercial organization, with prior roles at DuPont.

Kyle’s 26 years of experience in specialty chemicals, industrial minerals, and polymer industries will help him to lead and execute Formerra’s commercial strategy as the Company enters an inflection point driven by commercial investment, global expansion, and accelerated growth.

“As our global strategy unfolds, we’re well positioned for an inflection in growth supported by significant investments in our commercial capabilities over the last two years,” says Cathy Dodd, Chief Executive Officer, Formerra. “In recent periods, we completed strategic acquisitions in Europe and Mexico, invested in our growing footprint in Europe and Southeast Asia, expanded our product offering in elastomers and high-performance polymers, enhanced our digital e-commerce platform and established ISCC PLUS certifications, bringing greater value for customers worldwide. Kyle’s expertise in commercial strategy and leadership and his track record of success at Quaker Houghton and DuPont aligns thoroughly with this momentum.”

In addition, Formerra has announced two leadership changes aimed at increased operational excellence and building strong global supplier partnerships. Doug Zupan, formerly Vice President of Operations, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for optimizing global operations, efficiency, and alignment between teams. Michael Ellison, former Senior Director, Product Management, has been promoted to Vice President, Product Management. In this role, he will lead the group to strengthen and augment supplier partnerships globally.

Lastly, Robert Zusy, Vice President of Sales, is retiring from the Company. Robert spent his 30-year career serving in many commercial roles and made a significant impact on Formerra’s commercial initiatives that will continue to support its commercial teams well into the future.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world’s leading polymer and specialty materials producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways – driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

