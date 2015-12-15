Hundreds of Customers LLC Launches Habanero Social Platform, Revolutionizing AI-Powered Google Business Profile Management

Ready to rank your GMB higher on Google in just one week? Discover how Habanero Social’s AI-driven Google Business Profile management, powered by “Samwise,” transforms your SEO game! This cutting-edge solution automates updates, posts, and reviews, helping your business dominate Google Maps with ease.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hundreds of Customers LLC is excited to announce the launch of HabaneroSocial.com, a state-of-the-art platform designed to transform the management of Google Business Profiles (GBP). Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and the innovative AI assistant “Samwise,” Habanero Social offers businesses an automated solution to optimize their GBP, improve local SEO, and streamline reputation management—allowing them to focus on growth while boosting their online presence.

Habanero Social AI-Driven Google Business Profile Automation Platform from Hundreds of Customers LLC

In today’s digital-first world, businesses must maintain an optimized Google Business Profile to stay competitive. Traditional methods of managing a GBP can be time-consuming and inefficient. Habanero Social solves this problem by automating crucial tasks like content publishing, review management, and local SEO optimization, using Samwise to keep businesses ahead of the competition.

In addition to Habanero Social, Hundreds of Customers LLC also offers Rank With News, a guaranteed SEO service designed to improve website rankings through strategic media placements. By combining Rank With News with Habanero Social, businesses now have a complete, integrated solution to enhance both their local search visibility and global online authority.

Key Features of the Habanero Social Platform:

Automated Google Business Profile Optimization: Samwise, the platform’s AI assistant, updates and optimizes business descriptions, services, and attributes for better search engine visibility and local rankings.

AI-Driven Reputation Management : Automate review requests, responses, and reputation monitoring to maintain a strong, professional online presence.

: Automate review requests, responses, and reputation monitoring to maintain a strong, professional online presence. Content Automation : Schedule and automate posts, images, and videos to keep your Google Business Profile fresh and engaging, without manual effort.

: Schedule and automate posts, images, and videos to keep your Google Business Profile fresh and engaging, without manual effort. Enhanced Local SEO : Samwise ensures your Google Business Profile is optimized for local search terms, geotagging images and videos for maximum visibility.

: ensures your Google Business Profile is optimized for local search terms, geotagging images and videos for maximum visibility. Seamless Integration: Integrate with platforms like Zapier and CompanyCam to automate review requests, image management, and more.

“Habanero Social is the perfect solution for businesses that want to improve their Google Business Profile and boost their local SEO without the hassle,” said Justin West, founder of Hundreds of Customers LLC. “With the added power of our Rank With News SEO service, businesses can not only dominate local search results but also enhance their brand authority through guaranteed media placements.”

“As a business owner, you understand the importance of being visible to potential customers on platforms like Google My Business and Google Maps. With the right SEO strategy in place, your SEO efforts can help your business stand out, but managing everything manually can be overwhelming. Fortunately, using advanced SEO tools like Habanero Social allows you to automate business listings, optimize Google My Business profiles, and stay on top of important business updates—all while reducing repetitive tasks that can drain your time. Whether you’re managing multi-location businesses or working to improve customer satisfaction, our platform provides actionable insights to enhance SEO performance and boost your online visibility.

“By automating social media posts and gathering positive reviews,” West continued, “you can improve your online reputation and drive organic traffic to your site. The platform offers real-time rank tracking, allowing you to monitor your SEO rankings and search performance as it evolves. From keyword optimization to content writers creating SEO- optimized content, you’ll gain valuable insights into your keyword rankings and see improvements in organic search results. Stay ahead of the curve with real-time updates on your social media platforms and search engine optimization, all while tracking your organic traffic and ensuring your customer interactions are optimized for success.”

The Habanero Social platform offers businesses a comprehensive understanding of their Google Business Profile and optimizes it through AI-driven optimizations. By automating the post creation process and providing AI-generated Google Business posts, businesses can ensure relevant, high-quality content is consistently published, addressing content gaps that may hinder their visibility. The AI-powered platform streamlines data-heavy, repetitive tasks, allowing businesses to focus on growth while AI-driven summaries and data-driven insights guide their SEO efforts. 1-click publishing enables quick and easy updates, ensuring regular updates to the Google Business Profile, even for businesses with a physical location. Additionally, businesses can use this automation tool to address SEO obstacles, such as responding to negative reviews and consistently publishing high-quality content across their profiles, all without needing an SEO agency.

With the growing importance of maintaining an active and optimized Google My Business Management profile, businesses are turning to AI-powered solutions for efficient and streamlined operations. Effective content creation, including the publishing of relevant content and regular updates, is crucial to keeping a Google Business Profile engaging and up- to-date. By automating the process of posting fresh content, businesses can ensure their profiles remain active, improving search engine rankings and increasing visibility on Google Search and Maps. These systems also help businesses monitor their customer reviews and facilitate timely review replies, which are key for fostering customer engagement and driving foot traffic. Additionally, AI tools provide comprehensive insights into search volume and customer feedback, enabling businesses to target relevant keywords that improve their visibility in local search results.

A complete digital footprint includes not only optimized content but also accurate business details and business citations across trusted platforms. With proprietary citation management tools, businesses can easily ensure that their essential details—such as location, contact information, and services—are consistent across the web, further boosting their SEO efforts. The use of an AI-powered content editor can help businesses create content tailored to effective keywords, making it easier to address SEO obstacles and stay competitive. As businesses see progress over time through increased search visibility, these platforms provide valuable data on performance, including tracking key metrics like customer engagement and search engine rankings. By utilizing these tools, businesses can gain deeper insights into their online presence and leverage the data to optimize their approach to local SEO and increase relevant content output consistently.

Rank With News offers businesses a guaranteed SEO solution that places them on the first page of Google through high-quality media coverage. These media placements drive traffic to their websites, strengthen their online authority, and improve search rankings, creating the perfect complement to Habanero Social’s automated GBP management and local SEO capabilities.

Hundreds of Customers LLC on Google Maps

Habanero Social AI-Driven Google Business Profile Automation Platform from Hundreds of Customers LLC

About Hundreds of Customers LLC

Hundreds of Customers LLC is a digital marketing firm focused on providing innovative solutions for businesses looking to grow their online presence. With the launch of Habanero Social, the company continues to lead the way in AI-powered marketing, offering businesses powerful tools for optimizing their Google Business Profiles. Additionally, through its Rank With News service, Hundreds of Customers LLC helps businesses achieve guaranteed SEO results through media placements that enhance their authority and search rankings.

Press Inquiries

Hundreds of Customers LLC / Rank With News

https://rankwith.news

Justin West

justin@rankwith.news

913 203 4252

9200 Indian Creek Pkwy

STE #047b

Overland Park, KS 66210

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db9f5012-89f3-4c07-bd8a-59eef0d95118

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a655bea2-9f69-4f8b-abbc-cc921d39c72c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/551959bd-9f31-4ed7-8c8a-c0ea74b232d5

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b12912c9-9328-4de4-a8ea-20f110e7e8ed